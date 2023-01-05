Women feel more vulnerable to financial shocks than men as economic uncertainty lingers

Women are more likely than men to say they are vulnerable to a financial shock

More women in Ireland feel vulnerable to the impact of a financial shock than men, according to a new report from Permanent TSB.

Around 44pc of women surveyed said that they could not pay for a major unexpected expense currently. In comparison, 27pc of male respondents said they felt the same way.

It was revealed last month that women earn the same as or more than men at around 12pc of Irish firms as Irish companies begin to report their gender pay gap for the first time.

Women also feature more in part-time and lower-paid roles than their male counterparts.

Overall, around 60pc of consumers expect to “get by” this year, with 16pc anticipating that they will struggle this year.

As the cost of living crunch impacts the price of essentials, 36pc of those surveyed said they do not have any money left over at the end of the month after paying all bills and living expenses.

Permanent TSB also noted that more consumers are hoping to save this year in response to challenging economic conditions.

Around two thirds of consumers plan to put some money aside on a regular basis this year, with 75pc of those aged between 18 and 24 planning to do so.

However, 40pc said that they will cut back on the amount they put aside over the year ahead as cost pressures impact their ability to save at present.

“While many people are planning to increase their savings, a significant number do not have the flexibility to do so,” behavioural scientist Claire Cogan said.

“There are clear indications that many will struggle, with a third saying they won’t have money left over at the end of the month, or they wouldn’t be able to handle a major unexpected expense.”

For those who are opting to save in 2023, more than half plan to do so for a “rainy day.” A holiday is also the key incentive to save for 38pc of those surveyed, while a mortgage deposit was the main focus for 16pc of respondents.

As hospitals report overcrowding and long waits in emergency departments in recent weeks, 59pc of respondents said that the Irish healthcare system was the main negative factor of living in the country.

A further 37pc believed the political system was the main issue, with 36pc pointing to poor planning. Housing issues, including affordable rent, cost of buying a home and homelessness, were also among the main issues that respondents believed needed to be tackled in Ireland.