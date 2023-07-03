Winthrop Technologies to create 200 new Irish jobs

Dublin-based engineering company Winthrop Technologies plans to create 200 Irish jobs over the next two years.

Winthrop is focused on the delivery of data centres in Europe, providing turnkey solutions to clients.

The planned expansion comes as the company reported revenues of more than €1bn in their latest financial year which ended in April.

Turnover in the company’s previous financial year stood at around €685m.

This growth follows recent expansion, including into a new market.

Winthrop operates across nine Europe countries and recently commenced operations in Belgium. It has also identified projects which will be completed in at least two new markets in the next 12 to 18 months.

As well as new roles in Ireland, Winthrop also plans to create 180 roles across Europe to meet demand from projects there.

The company now employs 730 people, up 130 employees last year.

The roles that Winthrop plans to create here will include engineering, project management, quality surveying and environmental, health and safety (EHS) positions.

Winthrop began to focus its operations on the data centre space eight years ago as demand for the facilities from organisations soared.

“Today’s announcement reflects the strength of demand from our key technology partners as they continue to successfully roll out their infrastructure investment plans across Europe,” group chief executive Anne Dooley said.

“Our ongoing exceptional growth is a reflection of the success of the organisational strategy to focus exclusively on the data centre sector,” she added.