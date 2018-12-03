Winners: Independent journalists scoop awards

Four Independent Newspapers journalists were honoured at the UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards 2018 yesterday.

Four Independent Newspapers journalists were honoured at the UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards 2018 yesterday.

Group Business Editor Dearbhail McDonald, Irish Independent legal affairs editor Shane Phelan, and ‘Sunday Independent’ business editor Samantha McCaughren won the prize for ‘Business News Story of the Year’.

The award came in recognition of their coverage of the Office of the Director of the Corporate Enforcement’s investigation into the alleged data breach at Independent News and Media, the publishers of the Irish Independent and ‘Sunday Independent’.

Their entry, published in the ‘Sunday Independent’ in April , was headlined: “ODCE claims INM data taken off site and ‘interrogated’ but ‘board did not know’.”

Irish Independent and Independent.ie journalist Amy Molloy was joint winner in the ‘Upcoming Journalist’ category for a portfolio of work she submitted.

The awards are organised by the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Professor Anthony Brabazon, Dean of UCD’s College of Business, said: “The individual and collective endeavours of business journalists are hugely important in an increasingly uncertain and complex world where independent, trusted and high-quality business journalism plays an increasingly crucial role.”

Online Editors