‘Wing tip’ incident at Dublin Airport

The wing of an American Airlines aircraft has tipped an Aer Lingus long-haul A330 jet at Dublin Airport as the US plane was being pushed back from its terminal stand this morning to prepare for takeoff, the Irish Independent has learned.

The incident will be the subject to an intense enquiry.

It’s understood the American aircraft is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The Aer Lingus long-haul jet was stationary at the terminal stand.

The incident occurred even as the airport is operating significantly below its normal activity levels due to the pandemic and as travel restrictions ease from next Monday.

American Airlines and Aer Lingus have been asked for comment.

Incidents such as wing tips are rare at airports due to their highly regulated safety and operational protocols that also involve agencies such as the Irish Aviation Authority.

Even minor damage caused by wing tips can be hugely expensive to repair and can result in aircraft being grounded, incurring additional costs and loss of revenue for airlines.