Wind Energy Ireland calls for state aid to develop offshore wind farm infrastructure at Irish ports

The Government needs to provide financial support to upgrade port infrastructure around the country to facilitate the construction of offshore wind farms, according to a report published by Wind Energy Ireland today.

It has also warned that consumers could continue to pay more for their power in coming years if the facilities are not delivered.

The National Ports Study released last year showed that Belfast is currently the only port on the island of Ireland that is fully equipped to serve as a construction base for offshore wind farms.

Ireland has a target of generating 70pc of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.

“Without more ports we will either completely miss our 2030 targets or these wind farms will be built from ports outside of Ireland, losing an incredible economic opportunity,” said Wind Energy Ireland CEO Noel Cunniffe.

Wind Energy Ireland has said that the failure by Government to act means that offshore wind projects, due to compete in an auction next month, still have no idea which Irish ports – if any – will be available to construct the wind farms.

“This uncertainty will push up prices so Irish electricity consumers could be paying more for their power for decades to come because of the lack of ports,” the lobby group warned.

The ESB recently signed agreements with the Port of Cork and Rosslare Europort operator Iarnród Éireann to support the development of the country’s offshore wind and green hydrogen sector.

Pat Brennan, the deputy CEO of Doyle Shipping Group, said the company hopes to apply for planning permission to deliver improvements at the Port of Cork that are needed to assist offshore wind farm development. He said financial assistance from the state would accelerate that.

The report for Wind Energy Ireland, prepared by Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions, said government support would de-risk the initial investment in port projects.

“In the case studies we identify in the report it is clear there is no state aid issue here,” according to Paul Doherty, executive director with the engineering consultancy firm.