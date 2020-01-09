Willie Walsh is one of the most prominent figures in international aviation.

Willie Walsh: 'Would you ever f**k off, I'm not Michael O'Leary' - how a prominent airline figure often went unrecognised

But even those apparently in the know might not always recognise the Irishman.

On a recent trip to Toronto to showcase one of its new Airbus A350 aircraft, Willie Walsh and a number of journalists from Ireland, the UK and Spain were out to dinner the evening we arrived at the city’s famous CN Tower.

After an enjoyable and jet-lagged meal where Walsh sampled some Canadian ale at the bustling revolving restaurant, and revealed that Tokyo is his favourite city in the world to visit, we were eventually among the last to leave.

We crammed into the super-fast lift that descended the 1,150 feet to the ground, chatting amongst ourselves.

A Canadian who had been dining separately with his partner had also jumped in at the last minute and eagerly mansplained to her about the speed of some aircraft as the lift hurtled downwards.

“And I should know,” he announced confidently as the lift slowed to a halt and they stepped out the door. “I’m in the airline business.”

We could barely contain our laughter as we fell out of the lift. He hadn't even recognised Willie Walsh, who was standing just a couple of feet away from him.

Walsh has been among the vanguard of Irish executives who have flown to the high perches of the aviation world.

Notably, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary is among those who has global recognition in the sector. So do others, such as Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce, the Tallaght native who has been running the airline since 2008.

Walsh also likes to tell a story about an event he attended in Glasgow a few years ago. Afterwards, he repaired to the well-known Horseshoe Bar in the city for a drink.

As he sipped on his pint, a local wag approached him.

"You're Michael O’Leary,” he accused Walsh.

Walsh assured him he was wrong, but the man persisted.

"I've seen you on television. You're Michael O'Leary."

Again, Walsh pointed out his error.

"The accent and the pint of Guinness. It's a dead giveaway. You're Michael O'Leary," the man insisted.

Fed up, Walsh turned to him: "Would you ever fu*k off, I'm not Michael O'Leary."

"I knew you were Michael O'Leary!" came the satisfied reply.

Irish aviation executives have left a global mark. And it’s not only in running airlines.

Some of the world’s top aircraft leasing firms are run by Irish men and women: Domhnal Slattery at Avolon; Peter Barrett at SMBC Aviation; Ruth Kelly at Goshawk; and Gus Kelly at AerCap command tens of billions of dollars worth of aircraft assets.

Domhnal Slattery’s brother, John, is the chief executive of the commercial arm of Brazilian jet maker Embraer. He’ll lead a new joint venture between Boeing and Embraer once it receives regulatory clearance.

Later this month, thousands of executives involved in all aspects of the aviation business, from airline and jet leasing bosses, to finance and legal teams, will descend on Dublin from all over the world for two of the sector’s big annual get togethers.

So why are there so many Irish executives involved in aviation?

They frequently put it down to factors including Ireland being an island and its history of emigration and need for connectivity, as well as the fact that Irish people can find it easy to do business anywhere due to a lack of colonial or conflict baggage.

The country's leading role in the aircraft leasing sector has also been helped by successive governments that have ensured attractive legislation and tax platforms for the industry here.

About 50pc of the world’s leased aircraft are managed or leased via Ireland.

