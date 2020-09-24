Willie Walsh appointed deputy chairman of CarTrawler

Willie Walsh has been appointed deputy chairman of CarTrawler

Airline industry veteran Willie Walsh has been appointed deputy chairman of CarTrawler.

CarTrawler is an Irish technology company that provides digital car-hire services to the travel industry.

Bobby Healy, who has been a major part of the company over the past 16 years, is stepping down from the board.

David Barger and Conor Kehoe have been appointed as non-executive directors of CarTrawler.

The appointments have decades of experience in the aviation and technology sectors and will bring “substantial expertise” to the board, a statement from the company said.

Mr Barger co-founded airline JetBlue, growing it into the seventh largest airline in the United States.

Mr Kehoe has had a long career at McKinsey, having founded its Private Equity/Investor Industry Practice and leading its technology and telecom practice in Europe.

CarTrawler chair Patrick Kennedy said: “We are delighted to welcome Willie, David and Conor to the Board. They bring a wealth of extensive global experience in the aviation and technology industries that will add significant value as the world recovers.”

Earlier this year the company was bought for €100m by British private equity firm TowerBrook Capital in a deal that saw owners and lenders suffer losses.

CarTrawler had been badly hit by the collapse in tourism due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Founded in 2004 by Irish brothers Niall and Greg Turley, CarTrawler's partners include American Express, EasyJet, Hotels.com, KLM, TravelStart and Emirates.

The brothers made around €80m from the 2011 sale to private equity firm ECI, and kept a 25pc stake.

The Turleys exited the business in 2014.

Online Editors