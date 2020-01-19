Wildfires delay DP's Australian growth plan

Simon De Pietro, co-founder and chief executive of renewable developer DP Energy, has said that some of its projects have been delayed due to the Australian wildfire crisis.

De Pietro said the business had a pipeline of other projects in Australia, which he had been seeking to bring on, but was holding off due to the wildfires.

"There is a little bit of a delay there at the moment," he said. "We have a couple of projects in New South Wales [Australia] which, while not directly affected by the fires at the moment, are very close.

"The landowners and parties we would normally be talking to have other priorities at the moment. It is a tragic thing."

