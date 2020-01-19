Wildfires delay DP's Australian growth plan
Simon De Pietro, co-founder and chief executive of renewable developer DP Energy, has said that some of its projects have been delayed due to the Australian wildfire crisis.
De Pietro said the business had a pipeline of other projects in Australia, which he had been seeking to bring on, but was holding off due to the wildfires.
"There is a little bit of a delay there at the moment," he said. "We have a couple of projects in New South Wales [Australia] which, while not directly affected by the fires at the moment, are very close.
"The landowners and parties we would normally be talking to have other priorities at the moment. It is a tragic thing."
DP Energy has several sites in Australia, which it has earmarked for renewable energy generation. Spanish utility giant Iberdrola recently acquired a DP Energy site in Australia for AU$500m (€310m).
De Pietro is also looking to expand some of its assets in Canada. It recently won approval for a 27MW solar park on a contaminated land site and is pushing for an additional 35MW project next to it. It is also looking to expand a separate solar development in Alberta from 200MW to 300MW.
