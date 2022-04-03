Why stout optimism is on tap at Diageo

At the height of the Great Recession, Barry O’Sullivan, now managing director of Diageo Ireland, took a course in Harvard on leadership in unprecedented times.

Over the past few years, it seems that unprecedented times just keep coming, with the pandemic still lingering and war in Ukraine throwing up a whole new set of economic challenges. But O’Sullivan is firmly focused on the positives.

“It’s about the mindset you have and about how you frame, or reframe, the situation,” he says. “I would see that it’s an opportunity to emerge stronger, and yes, there is a bit of ‘Well we’ve just emerged stronger from one set of unprecedented circumstances, and here we are straight into another set of unprecedented circumstances’.

“I think it’s great that we’re able to just step back, have that longer-term perspective, reframe this as an opportunity that as a business we can truly emerge stronger.”

O’Sullivan took over the top job at Diageo in Ireland last year, joining the Guinness and Baileys owner from Mars Group. He had been based in Australia with his wife and two daughters for five years, and actually getting home at a time of limited international travel was challenging.

“We just decided to take our window of opportunity at the end of February (2021) lest something else might happen and surprise us, and we might not be able to travel.”

He witnessed first hand the ebb and flow of pandemic restrictions for the drinks trade in Ireland and is naturally very pleased to see the pubs now fully reopened, despite concerns over rising Covid case numbers.

While people are seemingly keen to flock back to in-person hospitality, other challenges are arising. “We haven’t fully recovered, the trade hasn’t fully recovered yet, but it’s definitely well underway and we’re very, very optimistic about where we’re headed and where we’re at.

“I think we’ve actually had quite a strong recovery so far, but still there’s work to be done, and I think even some of the biggest challenges we’re facing right now are staffing and training. If you talk to our customers in the on trade, it’s a real challenge to get staff, to train staff, to retain staff.”

Diageo is doing its bit, he says. He gives the example of its Learning for Life programme, a partnership with TU Dublin, which offers a five-week course to develop the skills to work in hospitality and tourism.

As for the long-term impact of Covid, have all pubs bounced back? “There is a very small number that haven’t yet reopened, and of course there is always a concern as to how many of those may or may not open in the fullness of time, when things have really settled down, but it’s quite a small number,” he says.

“Publicans who have really focused on what they have to offer, the great outdoor spaces, or whether it’s focused on addition of food, or music, they’re doing extremely well. So, I think those kinds of trends continue.”

He adds that overall alcohol consumption is down in Ireland, something the drinks industry points to when conversations arise about Ireland’s relationship with alcohol.

“That’s not specifically related to the pandemic, or to Covid. There’s a steady trend I’d say, going back to probably the peak of alcohol consumption, which is around about 2000/2001, so consumption today is about 30pc lower than that peak.”

He says drinkers are now going for quality over quantity, which may play well for Guinness.

“Guinness at the heart of the pub, and the pub at the heart of Irish sociability, but so definitely I think the appetite is there. The other thing we’re seeing is definitely an appetite for choice and variety in different occasions.

Read More

“We’re seeing definitely the rise of lower alcohol products, and even no alcohol products. Guinness 0.0 has been an outstanding success,

and it just makes sense that depending on the occasion that you’re in it’s great to have that alternative of the great taste and quality that you’re used to in a pint of Guinness, but actually without the alcohol.”

When the zero alcohol Guinness product was launched, it gave rise to some amusement as commentators harped back to the failed launch of Guinness Light in the 1970s.

But it looks like Diageo is having the last laugh. “We’ve just received planning permission for an extension to the beer processing facility, and essentially that will double the capacity that we have in James’s Gate for Guinness 0.0. It was a long time in the making, but it’s been a phenomenal success, so we’re working hard to keep up with demand.”

Is it a product with international potential? “That would be the plan,” he says. “But we’re just very much focused on meeting demand in the Irish market at this point.”

O’Sullivan’s parents are both from Waterford, although he and his two older brothers grew up in north Dublin. He studied arts in UCD and found himself drawn to business.

“My dad was always in business, and I came home from college one day and he had just circled an ad in the paper that was advertising for Masterfoods Ireland at the time, or Mars as they might be better known, that they were doing a grad intake, and he said, ‘Great company. I think you should apply’. And I ended up working for them for about 20 years.”

He held senior sales and marketing roles in Mars Chocolate and Mars Petcare in Ireland, before moving to Dubai with the company and then becoming general manager for chocolate in Mexico. “That way it was an amazing experience,” he says. “The Latin culture, the Mexican culture is one that’s very warm, very friendly, very inviting, a lot in common probably with Irish culture actually. It’s all about relationships.”

There was a downside in a country where corruption and violence is part of life. “There were parts of the country, parts of the city, Mexico City in particular, where you just needed to be careful. You know things did have an impact on business, and I did have a few interesting encounters myself personally, but they were limited.

“So, I wouldn’t swap it for the world. It was a great experience for me and my family.”

After three years there, he moved to Australia in 2016 as general manager of pet nutrition. Although it was tempting to stay in Australia, he says he and his wife Priya were keen for their teenager daughters to see out there eduction here while Priya, a doctor, was interested in finding a GP role in Ireland, also.

“For all of those reasons it was ideal that we could come back, and for me it was a very special opportunity to be able to come back and be a part of the Guinness story in Ireland.”

Part of their return to Ireland was making sure their rescue dog Lola would make it back with them.

“Actually Lola probably faced fewer restrictions than the humans for international travel when we returned from Australia – arriving safely the day after us in Dublin,” he says.

While he knew the pandemic and its impact on pubs would be a large part of his remit, supply chain issues and inflation have unexpectedly become central issues for business, intensified by the war in Ukraine.

As customers get back to socialising they are now being hit by hefty increases in the price of a pint.

“We never want to speculate on future costs, or prices, and obviously it’s the individual decision of every publican as to what price they charge, but the reality is that costs have increased for everybody, and everybody’s got bigger bills to pay now,” he says.

Diageo Ireland will mitigate inflation where it can. “We’ll leverage the fact that we’re part of a big global business and continue then to focus on how we can continue to build our revenue growth, but also focus on efficiencies in our operation.”

Sustainable transport is one area the company is focusing on, which may help with rising fuel costs.

“We have a quality fleet of close to a couple of hundred vehicles on the road, and we’ve rapidly turned around a pilot to convert those vehicles to be essentially fully electric, zero emission vehicles in Dublin initially, but certainly the plan would be how do we roll that out across the country.”

As well as the non-alcoholic Guinness product, St James’s Gate has been having a good run with new brews, such as Hop House 13.

“It’s brewed here, it’s made with Irish ingredients, Irish barley, it’s a fantastic product and it’s doing extremely well across Europe.”

Another Irish product, Rockshore, is aimed at the domestic market but is also doing well. It is building up its new whiskey brand Roe & Co. “We definitely plan to make it a bigger proposition going forward, and take a greater share of that premium Irish whiskey market,” he says.

There are rivals biting at its heels, particularly Heineken with its new stout, Island’s Edge aiming to take a chunk of the stout category. As always, O’Sullivan takes a positive view.

“I think what’s great about the Irish market is it’s super competitive, and may it always ever be so, right?

“I wouldn’t want to talk about anyone else’s products, but I think in that context Guinness is the biggest beer brand in the market.”

In fact, he believes Guinness is in a good place after years of coming under pressure in a fast changing drinks market.

“Guinness is a growing brand. It’s growing more than any other brand in terms of its value in the marketplace right now.” He says that is due in part to Guinness 0.0, but not solely.

“Is it healthier now than it was pre pandemic? The answer is yes, it is. It’s in a stronger competitive position today than it was before Covid.”

What’s your best piece of business advice?

To be yourself, be brave, be curious. ‘Be yourself’ might sound really obvious, and straightforward, but a lot of people, particularly early in their careers, tend to fall into a trap of trying to show up and be what they think other people are looking for, and it’s far better for everybody if you just settle down and just focus on being yourself.

You need to learn to be brave, and essentially what that means is to be not afraid to fail. One of the things that I was told early in my career was that you’ll learn more from your failures than you will from your successes.

And the third one, be curious, listen to the voice of your customers, listen to the voice of your colleagues.