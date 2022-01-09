‘Why is it so hard to build new housing in Ireland?’ asks Stripe’s John Collison

How do you reach the top of Silicon Valley without becoming a pantomime villain?

John Collison takes a moment to ponder the question.

It is an oddity that both he and brother Patrick, co-founders of the world’s most valuable private company, have avoided the usual populist slings associated with Silicon Valley A-listness.

There’s no hint of any Dr Evil (Bezos), Fake News Prince (Zuck), Crypto Hippy (Dorsey) or Nice-But-China (Cook) nicknames accruing to the Munster brothers.

This is despite Stripe now being three times as big as companies such as Twitter, or each Collison brother now wearing an estimated personal wealth tag of around $10bn.

Normally, this is enough to put you in the dock. What’s the Collisons’ secret to avoiding infamy?

“It’s probably avoiding societal harm,” he finally says. “Or worse, getting notions.”

To students who see him padding around in a University of Limerick hoodie on a freezing, dark January day, there’s little fear of ‘notions’. Several stroll up for a selfie with him. There’s no entourage or aura.

Collison is at the college to hand out achievement awards and promote a new software engineering degree he has helped to design.

Designing software is what he’s good at.

Some tech CEOs, he says, go beyond what they’re good at.

“Maybe they think they can run for office, or are suddenly good at all things. You see it all the time in tech.”

He doesn’t write off villain status entirely, though.

“I’m only 31. I’ve plenty of time still to be vilified.”

Regardless of any pop-culture zeitgeist labels to come, the Collisons are now not just the most successful tech entrepreneurs in Ireland, but in all of Europe.

Spotify? Revolut? Klarna? In terms of valuation, they’re nowhere close to Stripe, which may be about to overtake Germany’s SAP, Europe’s most valuable tech firm.

The brothers are also just about Ireland’s richest-ever individuals. True, it may still just be paper wealth, based on Stripe’s $95bn valuation. But no serious analyst thinks that Stripe is anything other than an odds-on bet to get far, far bigger. The 11-year-old firm has become one of two or three companies — alongside Adyen, PayPal and a handful of others — to become a core payment utility of the world’s internet; the means by which people shop and by which shops are paid.

As such, Stripe is the world’s hottest emerging blue chip tech entity, so vaunted that hardened, ruthless venture capitalists have been willing to wait over a decade for any hint of a return on their hundreds of millions in investments, through something like an IPO.

So it’s no coincidence that the timing of an IPO has become the single-most asked question of both Collison brothers these days.

John Collison tells me what he tells everyone.

“We’re happy to be a private company,” he says.

Isn’t it inevitable that Stripe will IPO at some point, though?

“No.”

Just how much bigger can Stripe get?

“Ultimately I’ve no idea,” he says. “But I’d bet it’s a decent amount. Only 10pc to 15pc of commerce takes place online in countries like Ireland and the UK. And it’s only in the last few years that we’ve gotten good at working with enterprises and big companies, and we’re still expanding into new countries. So I think we’ve a fair way to go, but I find it very hard to put a number on it.”

Those ‘big companies’ are the biggest ones around: Amazon, Google, Lyft. Those ‘new countries’ are in newly-entered continents, such as Africa.

There are new products, too. Stripe has expanded to almost 20 different products and services, spanning payments, invoicing, risk, billing, card issuing and even loans. (One of the most recently-introduced ones, Stripe Tax, was wholly designed by the Dublin office.)

It has been 10 months since the company announced its $600m funding round at a $95bn valuation. In that time, other tech companies have risen sharply through market conditions, without expanding as much as Stripe. It’s hard to imagine that Collison’s firm isn’t already at least half again as valuable.

Did John Collison foresee Stripe getting to this size?

“Obviously not,” he says. “You’d have to have been a lunatic, and I do mean genuinely unbalanced, to have predicted it getting to this stage.”

In Ireland, the big news around Stripe in the last year was its industrial homecoming: the announcement of over 1,000 new jobs at its Dublin office. This was enhanced by a second announcement of “hundreds” more engineering jobs, on top of the first 1,000. To add to it all, the Collisons announced that Dublin would from now be Stripe’s joint headquarters.

It is the first time an Irish-run tech firm has announced such a move at such a scale (although the software firm Intercom might argue it is also doing something similar, albeit with slightly smaller numbers).

Was this a decision led by the Collisons’ heads? Or did their hearts play any part?

“We’re glad it was Ireland but Dublin did win on its own merits,” says Collison.

“We looked at places like London, Paris and all the other obvious ones. But there was nowhere else that could really do the mix we needed like Dublin. It’s better than other cities because of a tech momentum under way for things like multi-cultural and multilingual talent in setting up a hub. And yes, Ireland being an educated, English-speaking market that’s a stable part of the EU, unlike some other places, is important. And the fact that other tech companies are based here. And the tax rate. And a smorgasbord of other things.”

But for all the praise, Dublin isn’t perfect. Collison has had issues with some elements of Ireland’s setup. The work visa system, and delays within it, has frustrated him at times.

“Why can’t it just take a week? When you get your passport renewed here, it’s brilliant, really quick and efficient. Can we get those people who do the passport renewal system around the visa system?”

But is this enough of a problem to become an effective barrier to expansion or development, as it has sometimes been for tech firms in the US?

“It’s not our top problem,” he says, “The biggest limiting factor, overall, is still getting engineers. Ireland’s visa system is better than some of the countries we work in, but we should be aiming for it to be the best.”

What might yet prove to be a problem is housing. What has become the dominant social political issue in recent years is now seeping into the economic and industrial factors that companies take into account when making decisions.

Collison is concerned about it.

“Why is it so hard to build new housing in Ireland? We clearly need to have a bunch more of it. Why can’t we build up?”

I offer the most conventionally-cited answer: that high rises are often said to be ‘out of character’ with surrounding areas and that, in the alternative, people ‘prefer houses over apartments’.

“I’ve always been suspicious about those arguments,” says Collison. “They smack of something that suggests the laws of economics apply everywhere except housing.”

Even if this is a topic that strays “outside my circle of competence”, Collison says that it’s “a great problem” that Dublin should be considered so desirable a place to live.

“I think we have to do something about it. Any solution that isn’t building more housing is essentially saying to some set of people who want to live in Dublin that they don’t get to live there, which is kind of a disservice.”

And he’s not convinced about some of the set narratives around property investment activity.

“I also think there’s been a kind of a reaction to the financial crisis and the crash that’s very Irish, where we demonise businesses making money in property development. We keep coming up with names like vulture funds and things like that. But it’s a pretty normal thing the world over to have businesses that do property as a business. Maybe it’s a hangover here from the housing bubble and the crash.”

Collison has been spending a bit more time in Ireland recently. Last year, he paid over €11m for one of Ireland’s most venerable estates in AbbeyLeix, Co Laois. He says that the 18th century mansion, with its 1,100 acres and ancient woodland, is a “lovely project” that he’s “minding” for whoever might be next in line to preserve the property “when I’m gone”.

He was also part of a syndicate that invested in Dublin’s Weston Airport, something he says is “great for the community” because of its flight-training and aviation facilities.

And he says he intends to spend time in the Dublin office, now Stripe’s joint global headquarters, as it grows out.

Are these all signs of Collison putting more permanent roots back in Ireland?

“I find it hard to say,” he says. “I really do spend a lot of time in planes for work. But it’s really nice to be home. So I hope to be spending lots of time here.”

Now that Stripe is so big, with so many different products and services and offices in new countries, what does Collison — Stripe’s president, in title — actually do every day?

“A lot of it is recruitment,” he says. “After we finish chatting here now, I’m jumping right into a hiring call. In Ireland, we’re going to hire 1,000 people over the next few years. We now have over 7,000 people worldwide.”

Does he miss huddling around with colleagues in a coffee shop trying to fix code? Does he still do product development?

“Oh, yeah,” he says. “For me and Patrick, we’ll always do that. There are some processes you can’t turn off.”

His position also affords him a role as a centre of gravity for some side projects.

One is co-designing a software engineering course (‘Immersive Software Engineering’) at the University of Limerick which comes with the guarantee of work placements in Stripe and the tech companies of co-designers such as SoapBox Labs, Intercom, Analog Devices, Manna Aero and others.

Collison thinks that the career of a software engineer is still a very underappreciated one in Ireland.

“A starting salary in some software engineering jobs is more than €100,000. A hundred thousand euro,” he repeats slowly, for emphasis. “I don’t think this has leaked its way out into the popular consciousness here. There’s still a kind of career conservatism. We’re trying to make it more prominent as a career choice for people.”

He adds that Ireland, ultimately, can strive to provide the best software engineering courses in the world if it puts its mind to it.

The University of Limerick is close to where both Collisons went to secondary school, in Castletroy.

Which brings up the thorny topic of the Collisons’ own geographic provenance. While often described as ‘Limerick brothers’, the family actually spent much of their childhood in Tipperary.

What is Collison’s final word on this? Are he and Patrick from Limerick or Tipperary?

“It’s contested,” he says. “You could say it’s a long-running conflict. I was born in Limerick but then spent a lot of my childhood in Tipperary. I’m comfortable with both.”

Huh? But what about hurling?

“Well, both again.”

Seriously?

“I know that’s kind of forbidden,” he says. “But look, the main thing is that we’re all happy when Kilkenny get beaten.”