Why Argos took the shock decision to leave Ireland

Argos has announced it will close its 34 stores in Ireland, ending all operations here including online by the end of June this year.

Outlets, located in Portlaoise, Galway and St Stephen’s Green shopping centre in Dublin, are set to shut before the summer as leases come to an end.

From March 22, Irish consumers will no longer be able to avail of the retailer's home delivery service and it will also no longer be possible to pay for orders via the website.

All stores will be closed by June 24 and it will not be possible to order from the Argos UK website to Ireland instead,.

What drove the decision for the retailer to depart the Irish market for good after 26 years in operation?

Sainsbury’s strategy

Argos was bought by Sainsbury’s in 2016.

Over the pandemic, Sainsbury’s unveiled a new strategy that placed food first, prioritising the grocery business ahead of its other portfolio brands, which include Argos and others which only operate in the UK market, such as furniture retailer Habitat, clothing brand Tu and loyalty programme Habitat.

This renewed focus on food being placed at the heart of the business has already impacted Argos’ operations in the UK.

“A general part of Sainsbury’s strategy with Argos has been to close stand-alone stores and integrate them into its supermarkets where they help to drive footfall,” GlobalData Retail managing director Neil Saunders told the Irish Independent. “This has not been possible in the Republic as Sainsbury’s has no stores.”

At the moment, Argos has 253 standalone stores in the UK and 422 outlets located within Sainsbury’s shops. There is also a further 400 Argos click and collect points in Sainsbury’s stores across the UK.

Rising costs

Argos said today that the impetus to leave Ireland was driven by the investment required to develop and modernise the business in the Irish market.

The retailer deemed this level of investment to no longer be viable, with the money better invested “in other parts of its business.”

This follows a 307pc rise in pre-tax losses at the Irish arm of the business in the year to March 2022.

Pre-tax losses increased fourfold to €13.06m in the period. Revenues plummeted by €36m to €133.76m across the retailer's financial year, while staff costs stood at €16.2m.

Before the decision to close all stores was unveiled, Argos had already shut three stores in the year to March, with a further four earmarked to be shut in its 2022-2023 financial year.

"Argos in the Republic does has not performed well with sales down and costs up. Both the pandemic and cost of living crisis have taken a toll, with the latter set to cause further pressure this year,” Mr Saunders added.

“Against this backdrop, Sainsbury’s has concluded that the prospects are too weak to justify the operation - which also needs investment to be viable.”

The cost-of-living crunch has also dampened consumer demand in recent months, which is likely to contribute to a further fall in revenues in the retailer’s current financial year. While consumers did spend over the festive season, many retailers noted that purchases were spread over several months as consumers battled the rising cost of essentials, such as food and fuel.

Retail Excellence Ireland described the exit as “disappointing,” adding that it emphasised “the fragility and the rapidly changing nature of the retail industry at present.”

“Retailers are experiencing their toughest time of year now and many are struggling to keep afloat,” a statement from the representative body said.

Competition from online

The surge in demand for online shopping during the pandemic was also a factor behind the demise of Argo’s operations here.

In the retailer’s financial results published towards the end of last year, the company wrote that they “will continue to review its portfolio of stores [in Ireland] in light of the changing retail environment.”

The retailer also said it planned to review “the development of the company’s online offering” following a slowdown in sales.

The Argos business here was also unable to match the same benefits to consumers in the UK, such as fast-track delivery, which sees customers receive their order on the same day if it is ordered before 5pm.

Argos in Ireland offers next working day delivery for orders placed before 2pm.

Irish consumers have also complained online about growing numbers of items being out of stock for both collection and home delivery post-Brexit.

Some in-demand products featured on the website today, such as air fryers, electric blankets and hot water bottles, are currently out of stock for home delivery.

Battling with ecommerce giants such as Amazon over the past few years may have also had its toll on Argos. Last October, Amazon opened a 630,000 square foot Irish fulfilment centre in Baldonnell, Co Dublin.

While Amazon also does not offer same-day delivery in Ireland, the facility reduced delivery times here by as much as 50pc, according to the centre’s general manager Darragh Kelly.