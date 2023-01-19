| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why Argos took the shock decision to leave Ireland

Argos will close all outlets in the Republic. Expand

Close

Argos will close all outlets in the Republic.

Argos will close all outlets in the Republic.

Argos will close all outlets in the Republic.

Caoimhe Gordon

Argos has announced it will close its 34 stores in Ireland, ending all operations here including online by the end of June this year.

Outlets, located in Portlaoise, Galway and St Stephen’s Green shopping centre in Dublin, are set to shut before the summer as leases come to an end.

Related topics

More On Argos (retailer)

Most Watched

Privacy