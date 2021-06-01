| 10.1°C Dublin

Why are SMEs repaying loans at the fastest pace in years?

With the phased reopening of the economy scheduled to take place over the next few months, now is the time for businesses to invest to take advantage of the return of normal commerce.

But according to new statistics published by the Central Bank yesterday, companies are instead paying back loans at the fastest rate in five years, with annual net repayments hitting €3bn in April, amounting to a 7.5pc drop in outstanding credit.

Not since February 2016 have firms been deleveraging this quickly. And even though there was a small €69m month-on-month increase in business borrowing in April, the overall trend is undeniable.

