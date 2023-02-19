Why 60 years later Marshall McLuhan’s ideas are as relevant as ever

In The Gutenberg Galaxy, Marshall McLuhan argued that these new communication technologies would lead to an implosion in culture and ultimately drive most forms of information towards one central point. Photo: marshalmcluhan.com

As a young student of journalism back in the last century, one of the modules on the course I was taking was called ‘Sociology of Mass Communications’, essentially a study of how the media affects society at large and how humans respond to it.

At the time, it seemed a tad lofty and too much rooted in the intangibility of theory for a 20-something-year-old straining at the leash to get out into the real world of journalism. But it was a necessary and, with the benefit of hindsight, an important part of the curriculum.

One of the books on the recommended reading list was called The Gutenberg Galaxy: The Making of Typographic Man, written by the Canadian philosopher and media theorist Marshall McLuhan whose ideas about the impact of new media on society and culture remain relevant to this day.

Published 60 years ago, The Gutenberg Galaxy contended that the arrival of the Gutenberg printing press in the 15th century changed the way humans perceive the world as society shifted from being an oral culture to a visual culture.

It also created a uniform language that was accessible to wider audiences and allowed for the dissemination of information on a massive scale. In turn, this led to the creation of a more structured and organised society where the pursuit of knowledge and individualism became the norm.

He argued that electronic media, including television and radio, would create a world where people were more connected

McLuhan also came up with the concept of the “global village”, which he believed would emerge as a result of the widespread adoption of electronic media. He argued that electronic media, including television and radio, would create a world where people were more connected and informed, leading to greater social cohesion and understanding.

Finally, in The Gutenberg Galaxy, he argued that these new communication technologies would lead to an implosion in culture and ultimately drive most forms of information towards one central point.

For a book that was written 60 years ago, long before the digital age, McLuhan appears to have got a lot of things right but he does have his critics

Some have claimed that he over-emphasised the impact of technology on society and culture while some say he could have gone further.

Others have also argued that he failed to take account of the corporate power structures and market forces, such as advertising, that were ultimately influencing the development and take-up of these technologies.

McLuhan was not trying to scare us or portray the future in a dystopian light in the way that, say, Aldous Huxley did with Brave New World or what George Orwell did in Nineteen Eighty-Four.

Instead, he was generally welcoming when it came to new iterations of technology. But he was also mindful that the flipside to any perceived benefits.

What McLuhan would have thought about the current hype surrounding AI, however, is open to speculation. He may well be rolling over in his grave.

He would also contend that AI is a powerful extension of human consciousness.

He would also caution that we need to be mindful of its potential negative effects

Like other technologies that he believed to have a role in influencing how we think and perceive the world around us, he would probably see AI as a new and welcome medium, like the printing press or TV.

He would also contend that AI is a powerful extension of human consciousness – that it has the potential to alter the way we see, understand and experience things.

However, he would also caution that we need to be mindful of its potential negative effects and consider the ethical implications of its widespread use by ensuring that the AI ecosystem that is emerging is not tainted or corrupted by bad actors or unregulated monopolistic forces.

And therein lies some of the biggest challenges for governments, businesses and society at large since Johannes Gutenberg first came up with the concept of movable metal type in 1450.