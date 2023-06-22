Wholesale electricity prices fell by a quarter since May 2022, but consumers face wait for savings

Electricity prices are down on the wholesale market but it will take months before that filters through to consumers' bills

Wholesale electricity prices have fallen by over a quarter since May last year, but it will be some time before consumers see that reflected in their bills.

The price that utility firms pay to electricity generators to supply their power has fallen for a fifth straight month and was 26.6pc lower in May, compared with May 2022, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

Prices decreased by 16.2pc between April and May this year.

But Daragh Cassidy, head of communications at price comparison website Bonkers.ie, says prices are still around three times what they were pre-Covid, meaning it will take some time for firms to pass on any cost savings to consumers and businesses.

“While the trend is good, we’ll probably need to see a few more months of falling wholesale prices before we see a reduction in electricity bills for households,” he said.

“But I’m hopeful we might see some moderate price decreases of between 10pc and 20pc for gas and electricity customers before the year is out.”

Wholesale energy prices make up around 50pc of a customer’s final bill. The rest is made up of network tariffs, taxes and other charges.

Overall energy prices in Ireland are more than double the EU average, Eurostat revealed this week.

Mr Cassidy said gas and electricity prices would need to fall by between 50pc or 60pc to bring them back to the level they were at in 2020.

“And even then they weren’t exactly cheap,” Mr Cassidy said. “So further government support will be needed for this winter.”

He said recent falls in wholesale gas prices – gas is used to produce the bulk of electricity in Ireland, and those price cuts are largely behind the fall in wholesale electricity costs – will also take several months to filter through as suppliers buy on longer-term contracts.

The CSO figures also hint at a future fall in grocery prices, as the prices paid to food producers fell for the fourth month in a row.

Wholesale food prices – the price that food producers receive for their goods from wholesalers or retailers – fell by 2.4pc in the year to May, oils and dairy products seeing close to double-digit cuts in price.

However, fruit and vegetable producer prices were up 17.4pc in the year, fish was up 13.9pc and grains and flour were up between 3pc and 4pc. Beverage producer prices rose more than 10pc.

There is also significant inflation in building materials, with producer prices up 6.3pc year on year. The costs of plaster and metal are up around a third on May last year, while concrete and cement are up by around a quarter.

There was a significant fall in the price of treated timber and some structural steel goods, which reduced by more than 30pc each.

But prices charged for domestic manufactured goods rose 5.3pc in the year, while prices manufacturers charged for export fell 1.4pc.

The Central Bank said this week that inflation is now set to come from the domestic economy – mainly wages – as the unemployment rate is now at historic lows and the economy has reached “capacity”.