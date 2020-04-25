| 10.1°C Dublin

Whole new ball game for EBU's Killane

Incoming executive director of Eurovision Sport is eager to see leagues bounce back from virus pain, writes Samantha McCaughren

Glen Killane, incoming executive director of EBU's Eurovision Sport. Photo: David Conachy

One of the most exciting things about Glen Killane's job is doing big broadcasting deals with some of the world's largest sporting organisations. Through his work with the sports arm of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), he strikes complex rights deals with the likes of Fifa, Uefa and the International Olympics Committee for TV and radio channels in the EU and further afield.

Like all of us, he is dealing with a new Covid-19 reality. For Killane, this means that the only event being covered at the moment is the Magnus Carlsen Invitational chess tournament.

Killane, who takes over as executive director of the EBU's Eurovision Sport on June 1, is naturally keen for sports to return to something approaching normality. He is realistic in his expectations.