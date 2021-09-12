| 11.5°C Dublin

Whiskey matures growth beyond the US

Irish Distillers’ results showed the importance not just of the US but emerging markets thirsty for Irish whiskey

Sales of Irish whiskey are surging around the world. Picture by Craig Barritt/Getty

Sean Pollock

When Irish Distillers announced it had sold 8.6 million cases of its famous Jameson brand over the year up to the end of June, the Pernod Ricard-owned company was not alone in raising a toast to Irish whiskey's global growth over the past decade.

Buoyed by the success of growing sales from less than five million cases in 2010 to 11.4 million in 2020, domestic and international companies continue to back the golden liquid to continue its irresistible march. Over €1.5bn has been invested in Irish whiskey between 2010 and 2020 — a sign that investors near and far have high hopes.

Last week, Berlin-based Private Pier Industries, the owner of Grace O’Malley and Proclamation whiskey brands, said it is to establish a new €4m whiskey maturation facility in Co Louth — part of a €24m investment in the Irish sector.

