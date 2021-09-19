| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Whiskey group and department clash over labelling rule

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Sean Pollock Email

The Irish Whiskey Association (IWA), a lobby group representing the Irish whiskey industry, has clashed with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) after it raised concerns over labelling requirements.

Label guidelines in Irish whiskey has proven to be a controversial issue, with the Irish Distillers Association previously claiming to DAFM that alleged mislabelling is a “threat” to the sector’s credibility. It has pointed out previously that few Irish brands are distilled in places shown on labels.

According to an email, the IWA recently contacted a group of members after it became aware that the Department, which assumed the role for whiskey label approval in January, had been imposing “new requirements” for brand owners or those who have not produced their own whiskey. The email said the requirements consisted of stating “produced for” on the back of the label for such whiskeys, even where there is “no claim as to provenance”.

Most Watched

Privacy