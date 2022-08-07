| 13.5°C Dublin

Whiskey galore: Dundalk distillery to invest €25m as global market for the Irish drink is booming

Dundalk’s Great Northern Distillery plans to double its production capacity to two million bottles a week

Great Northern Distillery chairman and founder John Teeling. Picture by Philip Leonard Expand

Great Northern Distillery chairman and founder John Teeling. Picture by Philip Leonard

Gabrielle Monaghan

The Great Northern Distillery is investing €25m in doubling its capacity to two million bottles of whiskey a week to supply the growing number of domestic businesses tapping into the world’s fastest-growing “brown spirit”.

Great Northern, based in Dundalk, Co Louth, supplies malt and grain bulk whiskey to brands such as JJ Corry in west Clare as well as own-label whiskey to retailers.

