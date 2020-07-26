| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Where now for Ireland's silent shopping streets?

Coronavirus has struck a severe blow to city centre retail right across the country, accelerating changes already under way. Fearghal O'Connor reports

Footfall is down 50pc in city centres through a combination of people working from home and a lack of tourists owing to the coronavirus pandemic Expand

Close

Footfall is down 50pc in city centres through a combination of people working from home and a lack of tourists owing to the coronavirus pandemic

Footfall is down 50pc in city centres through a combination of people working from home and a lack of tourists owing to the coronavirus pandemic

Footfall is down 50pc in city centres through a combination of people working from home and a lack of tourists owing to the coronavirus pandemic

Fearghal O'Connor

The headline on the Six One news was one goldsmith Ann Chambers will not forget easily.

An hour earlier she had said goodbye to builders who had doubled the size of Stonechat Jewellers, her premises in Dublin's Westbury Mall.

Ann Chambers at work at her Stonechat Jewellers premises in Dublin Expand

Close

Ann Chambers at work at her Stonechat Jewellers premises in Dublin

Ann Chambers at work at her Stonechat Jewellers premises in Dublin

Ann Chambers at work at her Stonechat Jewellers premises in Dublin

Last year had been such a good year she had taken over the vacant outlet next door for her thriving business, a specialist in remodelling old jewellery and resetting gemstones.