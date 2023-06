In a cyclical industry like aviation the curveball is always hurtling in your direction

‘I generally tend to be a bit kind of nervous when things are going very well,’ says O’Leary. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images

Michael O’Leary seems to be in characteristically bullish form. And why wouldn’t he be? Ryanair continues to defy the gravitational pull that weighs heavily on the rest of the sector.