Whatever does it take? ECB launches major strategy review
The European Central Bank (ECB) has agreed to review its strategy for the first time since 2003 after years of radical monetary stimulus struggled to revive inflation.
The institution provided details about the scope and timetable of the exercise in a press release, following a press conference from its recently appointed president, Christine Lagarde.
Her efforts to modernise the organisation include potentially resetting the inflation goal which targets a level of "below, but close to, 2pc", as well as studying alternative measures of price growth and assessing its policy tools.
Ms Lagarde is benefiting from signs that a deep manufacturing slump in the 19-nation single-currency economy is bottoming out before it causes greater harm to the labour market and consumer spending.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
That trend should allow policymakers to focus on the review, which will last most of the year and also tackle issues including financial stability, climate change and communication.
Digitalisation of the economy and demographic changes have challenged long-standing theories that inflation will pick up if institutions throw enough money at it.
Negative interest rates and €2.6trn of asset purchases have so far resulted in consumer price growth barely above 1pc.
Other global economies have not fared much better, meanwhile.
Japanese inflation has been muted for a generation, despite an extremely accommodative policy in the Asian country.
In the United States, where fiscal policy has helped a little, the Federal Reserve is also appraising its current strategy.
Those results are expected to be released this year, and they may offer an inspiration for the ECB, which has already said that it will take a page out of the Fed's book by listening to academics, as well as members of civil society.
At the ECB's meeting, the 500th since the central bank was founded two decades ago, the governing council also decided to keep the deposit rate unchanged at -0.5pc and the pace of monthly bond-buying at €20bn, which was in line with economists' expectations.
Policymakers reiterated their pledge that borrowing costs would remain at present or lower levels until the inflation outlook had "robustly" converged with their goals.
Quantitative easing will "run for as long as necessary", officials also indicated during the meeting.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent