What to expect as Aryzta prepares to publish results?

The embattled bakery giant is facing a shareholder revolt and a huge hit from Covid 19

Baking bread: Aryzta CEO Kevin Toland previously headed the DAA airport company Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

A shareholder plan to oust a chunk of Aryzta’s board will be a key focus for investors tomorrow as the embattled Swiss-Irish baked goods company releases third quarter figures.

The Cuisine de France owner’s performance during the three months to the end of April is likely to make for stark reading.

It could also fuel activist shareholders’ calls for an extraordinary general meeting – requested last week by Switzerland-based Veraison and Spanish firm Cobas – at which they want to remove four members of the Aryzta board including chairman and veteran businessman Gary McGann.

