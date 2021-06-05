| 12.2°C Dublin

What do we do when there’s not enough ‘grid’ for the wind?

Wind farms are being instructed to reduce the amount of power they generate because the system can’t cope with the volumes

Wind farm in operation at Arigna. Photo: Barry Cronin/Bloomberg Expand

Sarah Collins

Renewable energy firms are scaling up investment in Ireland, but the power grid is unable to handle it.

German energy giant RWE has around a gigawatt (GW) of projects under development, including onshore wind, offshore turbines and battery storage (for excess energy). Norwegian renewables firm Statkraft has just confirmed it is preparing bids for six wind farms, totalling 320 megawatts (MW) of capacity.

And ESB and Norway’s Equinor are currently exploring five sites off the Irish coast, which they say could generate enough wind energy to power four million homes.

