Wexford-based Celtic Linen bought by UK firm for €31.5m

Celtic Linen has been sold to a UK textiles firm for €31.5m

Wexford-based textile supplier Celtic Linen has been bought by the UK’s Johnson Service Group for €31.5m.

Celtic Linen, majority-owned by private equity firm Causeway Capital Partners, is the largest supplier of towels, sheets and other textiles to Ireland’s hospitals, hotels, and restaurants.

The Wexford firm, which has been in business for over 90 years, employs around 350 staff.

The existing senior management team at Celtic Linen will remain with the business after the takeover, Johnson Services’ chief executive Peter Egan said in a statement Friday.

Celtic Linen recorded revenues of €29m last year, with hospitals making up the bulk of its revenue. It had gross assets of €16m as of January 1 this year.

However, the Irish firm was “severely impacted” by the pandemic, according to a notice issued to AIM, a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange, on Friday. It was acquired by Causeway Capital out of examinership in 2016.

Johnson Service Group provides textile rentals, hotel and catering linens and work and protective wear across the UK, employing 6,000 people.

The firm has acquired the entire issued share capital of Harkglade Limited, a holding company for Celtic Linen and Naas-based Millbrook Linen.

It was acquired for a consideration, payable in cash on completion, of €31.5m (£27.1m) on a debt-free cash free basis.

The consideration includes €3.6m in relation to facilities utilised by the business in Drinagh, County Wexford and in Naas, County Kildare

The terms of the sale include a commitment from Johnson Service Group to fund €1.9m of capital expenditure that Celtic Linen had committed to before the transaction is completed, designed to increase efficiency, capacity and reduce energy use.

"We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of Celtic Linen, which represents a further significant step in our strategy to expand the range and scale of services we offer,” said Johnson Services chief executive Peter Egan.

“I have known Celtic Linen for many years and have been very impressed with the quality of the business, its reputation for excellent customer service and the growth it has achieved in recent years.”

In the six months to July, Celtic Linen “continued to show significant year-on-year growth” the AIM statement said, and secured several new contracts in both healthcare and in the hotel, restaurant and catering (HORECA) sector.

The sale is expected to be “immediately earnings enhancing” for Johnson Services.