Wetherspoon buys Dublin bar in British pub chain's latest Irish move

British discount pub chain JD Wetherspoon has expanded its Dublin footprint with today’s confirmed purchase of HQ Restaurant & Gastrobar on Hanover Quay.

British discount pub chain JD Wetherspoon has expanded its Dublin footprint with today’s confirmed purchase of HQ Restaurant & Gastrobar on Hanover Quay.

Wetherspoon - which this summer opened its first central Dublin pub in a former bank and chapel on Middle Abbey Street – said it had not decided whether to open a pub in the existing layout or redevelop the HQ site.

Wetherspoon’s northside pub, the Silver Penny, opened after a reported €4m refurbishment.

Wetherspoon declined to disclose the price it paid, but Savills put the HQ property on the market in June with a guide price exceeding €5.5m.

“It is an excellent property in a superb location and we are confident that it will enjoy great success as a Wetherspoon pub,” chairman Tim Martin said in a statement.

Savills said the two-level property extends to 854 square metres (9,192 square feet).

Wetherspoon already owns four suburban Dublin pubs in Blackrock, Blanchardstown, Dún Laoghaire and Swords as well as the Linen Weaver in Cork. The firm is developing a €18.5m pub and hotel on Dublin’s Camden Street due to open next year, as well as its first pubs in Galway and Waterford.

Online Editors