Westport-owned workwear manufacturer Portwest investing €6.24m to expand its Australian operations

Last year the Hughes family owned firm paid A$10m for Huski, an Australian workwear brand, and paid A$7.5m for Melbourne based Prime Mover Workwear.

Portwest said its latest investment will allow the company to continue its global expansion and increase its Australian workforce over the next four years.

The announcement was made today at the official launch of Portwest’s new state-of-the-art warehousing facility in Melbourne.

Harry Hughes, CEO of Portwest said, “Our vision for the company is clear, by selling more products, in more countries, through more sales people selling to more customers, Portwest will continue its strong growth. Our sights are firmly fixed on our new markets of Australia and the USA where further investments in warehousing, staff and an outstanding pipeline of new designs and innovations will drive this growth”.

Portwest’s brand is sold in over 130 countries. The family-run business has been based in Westport, Co. Mayo for over a century where the now global company is run by brothers, Cathal, Harry and Owen Hughes.

Online Editors