West Cork CEO leads poultry litter firm CleanBay Renewables to BP gas deal

US firm CleanBay Renewables — led by West Cork-based CEO Donal Buckley — has announced a 15-year agreement to supply energy giant BP with renewable natural gas made from poultry litter.
The deal, likely worth tens of millions to CleanBay, which is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, will see it supply the fuel for use in the US transportation sector.
The BP deal is the first of three major projects involving $1.5bn of project finance that the firm plans to close in the next year, said Buckley.
CleanBay’s technology also produces an organic fertiliser product with Ireland earmarked as a location for further research and development, he said.
Buckley, a scientist who has remained living in Cork while running the firm, said the BP agreement was a major milestone and directly supported financing for CleanBay’s first active facility to convert a mixture of poultry manure, feathers and bedding into gas using its proprietary anaerobic digestion process.
The process can recycle more than 150,000 tons of chicken litter annually and generate enough sustainable energy to power 9,200 cars per year.
CleanBay is actively exploring sites for as many as 30 facilities in the US to establish a portfolio of renewable natural gas and power facilities.
Buckley said that biogas was “a fantastic way to solve a segment of the environmental issues that we face and as a company we have a great opportunity”.
It had focused on poultry litter as a feedstock as it developed its technology over the past seven years because there is 46 million tonnes of it produced globally each year, he said.