West Cork CEO leads poultry litter firm CleanBay Renewables to BP gas deal

CleanBay will convert a mixture of poultry manure, feathers and bedding into gas. Stock photo.

US firm CleanBay Renewables — led by West Cork-based CEO Donal Buckley — has announced a 15-year agreement to supply energy giant BP with renewable natural gas made from poultry litter.

The deal, likely worth tens of millions to CleanBay, which is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, will see it supply the fuel for use in the US transportation sector.

The BP deal is the first of three major projects involving $1.5bn of project finance that the firm plans to close in the next year, said Buckley.