We're trying to adapt, people need an escape more than ever

I am from a small village in North Croatia and when I studied English and German language and literature in Osijek in 1995. It was right after the four-year civil war and the eastern part of the country was quite affected. It was an emotional time to be there and everyone had a story.

After my degree I worked in a bar in Nottingham for a year and then moved back to North Croatia for two years translating for Canon photocopiers and teaching English and German at a language school.

I wanted to move into education or tourism so decided on a Masters in Dublin as I had been to Ireland on a girls' trip when I lived in the UK and was taken with this place, it felt a bit like Croatia, had a similar population and same mentality of the people.

Aged 24 I married my childhood sweetheart, Sino, also from my home village of Kotoriba, and we moved to Dublin where I started my Masters in tourism at DIT.

Anti-throwaway

I liked the course but in 2005 an appealing job in House of Fraser at the Ted Baker concession in Dundrum turned up and two years later I was promoted to store manager of the new shop on Grafton Street. There was a lot of trust put in me; from hiring to deciding where to put the cash register. The place was a building site when I started.

I like hiring and I'm good at spotting potential, both in people and in trends. In retail you often spend more hours on the shop floor with colleagues than you do with those you live with and it's crucial you click and get on very well. In the restaurant business it's the same. This is how to get a low turnover of staff.

I went on to open the Ted Baker outlets in Singapore and Berlin in 2011 during the successful days of fashion. It is in an awful place now. Covid has created problems with stock, especially for those that have not shifted online, but pre-existing problems that started six years ago have just been speeded up.

When I left retail to set up the restaurant I could see the sustainable revolution was the next challenge as younger people don't like such a capitalist edge that appears to be soulless and revenue driven.

Taking the plunge

Sino's English was not great when we moved here so though he was working as a mechanical technician back home, he took a job as a kitchen porter in Odessa restaurant. He has always been a great cook and worked his way up to chef and then switched to Bewleys for ten years.

We often talked about opening our own place, and when Bewleys closed in 2014 this seemed like a sign. The manager of Bewleys, Victor, came along with us and we had quite a rocky start. The restaurant is in a basement, it had previously been an office space and was a listed Georgian building so we had to get planning permission and that took nine months.

There was very little signage but we were refused planning permission.

I was about to reapply but then thought why not use this hidden gem quirk? The restaurant is named after track 61, a secret underground railway that went right into the Waldorf Astoria hotel. That fits in with our tucked away image.

Funnily enough the pandemic has brought us one good thing which is new outside seating as part of the pedestrianisation trial of South William street.

We are so grateful to Dublin City Council for this as it has given us more space and visibility and the customers are really enjoying it.

Parking your worries

It is expensive to go out for a meal and in return customers should get a pleasurable experience. The minute someone walks in the door they need to feel welcome. People eat out for many reasons and while the food is very important, it is never just about this.

When working in the restaurant business you need to put your worries aside to provide great service. It's the same with retail. You open the shop, open the restaurant; it is like theatre.

We would usually have two crowds, the bottomless brunch clientele and the a la carte menu later and we also now offer summer bites and cocktails as people who are coming on a date at 7pm want to go on for a drink elsewhere but a plate of chicken wings in a pub won't appeal after a three course meal.

So we are trying to adapt. The social distancing measures need to be carried out but we try to minimise the clinical feel. We have fun signs and try to make the best of it. People need an escape more than ever.

Sustainable swag

We banned single use straws in 2016 -and customers loved it, so I got brave and banned take away coffee cups. I hated the waste even though at the time compostable ones were not there yet.

Some people got annoyed they could not get a takeaway but I thought what's the rush? The European way is to sit down and take 15 minutes to drink a proper cup of coffee.

People still wanted takeaway which gave me the idea of producing sustainably produced, attractive keep cups which would give them the option and make them consider using fewer takeaway cups. In 2018 I set up my sustainable business Edamame - I have been vegetarian since aged 16 and love them.

I hired graphic artists and the cups took off. At first I sold them in the restaurant and at pop up events and when I was asked to produce some branded stuff for Press Up this job led to another and another and I moved into the corporate promotional products market.

I worked with companies like Diego, Kerry group, Volkswagen and branched into things like water bottles, Pens, name badges and lanyards (the cord or strap) made from seed paper; so after the conference you could plant your name badge. Even the bag you received your gifts in could be planted to grow something nice like basil or wildflowers. This idea really took off.

Companies were looking for green credentials and this corporate gift market would have previously caused a lot of waste but now people are so turned off by products destined for landfill. During the pandemic business went quiet so I moved into promotional hand sanitiser and cloth face masks made by a factory in Croatia.

Labour of love

My mornings are Edamame-focused and at the moment that is just me. I get to the restaurant around 2pm and stay until 11pm.

The restaurant is closed on Monday - we usually work Saturday and Sunday. We live next to Phoenix Park so will be over there at some stage. There is a real community feel among the restaurants on South William Street and we eat out a lot and support places that have just opened.

We head back to Croatia two or three times a year where I have two wonderful nieces. We don't have kids and our work takes a lot of our energy but we take pleasure in it. We feel as though we are living our lives fully.

The restaurant industry is a labour of love. It is impossible to make it work unless you enjoy it.

Our landlord was very supportive during the lockdown period and gave us a rent holiday but we felt anxious being closed for so long, we still are. The future is so uncertain.

Two of our employees decided to move back home but we brought everyone else back. With Edamame, business is slowly coming back but I will have to see what the next six months brings.