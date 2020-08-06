| 13.3°C Dublin

We're trying to adapt, people need an escape more than ever

This Working Life: Zoe Hertelendi, Edamame founder and owner of Platform 61 restaurant, in conversation with Mary McCarthy

I am from a small village in North Croatia and when I studied English and German language and literature in Osijek in 1995. It was right after the four-year civil war and the eastern part of the country was quite affected. It was an emotional time to be there and everyone had a story.

After my degree I worked in a bar in Nottingham for a year and then moved back to North Croatia for two years translating for Canon photocopiers and teaching English and German at a language school.

I wanted to move into education or tourism so decided on a Masters in Dublin as I had been to Ireland on a girls' trip when I lived in the UK and was taken with this place, it felt a bit like Croatia, had a similar population and same mentality of the people.