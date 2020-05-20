| 17.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'We’re blessed with space' - Inside iconic Johnnie Fox’s plans to reopen next month as a 110-seater restaurant

Chef Jiri Pesak prepares food for delivery from Johnnie Fox's pub in Glencullen. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Chef Jiri Pesak prepares food for delivery from Johnnie Fox's pub in Glencullen. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Chef Jiri Pesak prepares food for delivery from Johnnie Fox's pub in Glencullen. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Chef Jiri Pesak prepares food for delivery from Johnnie Fox's pub in Glencullen. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Shawn Pogatchnik

THE iconic Johnnie Fox’s has a plan to reopen its 300-seat pub as a 110-seater restaurant at the end of June, rather than wait until pubs can trade in August.

It joins more than 300 Dub­lin pubs planning to reopen under restaurant licences on June 29 which are appealing to the Government for a green light to trade, according to the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA). The lobbying group for Dublin’s 750 pubs says 44pc of its members are preparing to reopen on the date set for restaurants to resume trade.

The Government’s current plan requires pubs to stay shut until August 10.

Related Content