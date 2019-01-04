Well-known Dublin nightclub Wright Venue to close its doors

Well-known Dublin nightclub the Wright Venue is to close its doors later this month.

The massive venue in Swords, North Co Dublin, has played host to a large number of high-profile celebrities in its 10 years in existence, including The Game and Rihanna.

Staff have been informed of the impending closure.

It’s one of a number of high-profile venues to announce plans to close in recent times, after Lillies Bordello in Dublin and Club 92 in Leopardstown.

Online Editors