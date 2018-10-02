Welfare payments delay as number of banks experiencing 'European-wide industry issue'

A number of social welfare and children's allowance recipients have not received their payments this morning due to a "industry-wide payments issue".

A number of social welfare and children's allowance recipients have not received their payments this morning due to a "industry-wide payments issue".

Account holders with a number of banks have not received their welfare payments this morning.

It is not yet certain what other payments have been affected, but it is understood the industry-wide issue may be affecting European payments across a number of banks.

One concerned mother told Independent.ie; "The children's allowance and social welfare payment due to be paid into the bank this morning are not there. Which has left me and my family of 6 with €0.33 in the bank!"

Ulster Bank issued a statement to customers on their official Twitter, saying they are aware of an "industry-wide payments issue" that has delayed credits being applied to Irish bank accounts.

They said it is expected that the issues will be resolved shortly and funds will be applied early today.

They added they are working with other banks to resolve the issues.

Permanent TSB told customers in an official statements; "Due to a European payments delay, payment transactions between banks have not been received this morning.

"This means that any payment due to transfer to your account from another bank this morning has been delayed.

"Due to this European payments delay, there are a number of banks experiencing this issue this morning.

"We are monitoring the situation and payments will be processed as soon as received.

"We will continue to keep you updated and we wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Government sources told Independent.ie there was no issue on their side with payments.

The said efforts are underway to resolve the problem as quickly as possible but it appears to have been caused by a "system error" at some banks.

AIB and Bank of Ireland account holders have not been affected.

Online Editors