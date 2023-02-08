Wednesday the most popular day for employees to work from the office

Wednesday has become the most popular day of the week for employees to work from the office, according to a new report from Dublin Chamber and Savills Ireland.

A survey of 500 Dublin businesses revealed that employers are noting a mid-week boost in office visits, with occupancy rates of between 61pc and 70pc on Wednesdays.

Tuesday and Thursday were also popular choices for hybrid workers, with occupancy ranging from 51pc to 60pc on both of those days.

Monday and Friday proved to be the quietest days in Dublin offices, with employers recording attendance of 10pc or lower on these days.

Employers featured in the report now require workers to attend the office for two or three days a week. While office participation is seen as important, employers said that they would continue to offer hybrid working arrangements for staff retention and recruitment purposes.

However, 75pc of respondents said the dominance of hybrid working made it harder to cultivate a positive team culture, with a further three in five concerned about the onboarding of new staff.

A further 60pc said that they were worried about staff isolation or mental health of workers as a result of the typical hybrid working arrangement that employees have become accustomed to.

Despite the fluctuations in occupancy across the week, 76pc of the companies surveyed have not changed the size of their office footprint.

The main draw of the office continues to be the in-person engagement with colleagues, followed by meeting friends after work, shopping and virtual meeting fatigue.

“This has its advantages, particularly its ability to open up opportunities in the workforce for those who may have struggled to participate in it before,” said Dublin Chamber chief executive Mary Rose Burke.

However, she added that the introduction of hybrid working has led to some challenges, such as “loss of company culture, individualistic, rather than team-based, approaches to working and digital presenteeism.”

Ms Burke also pointed to difficulties companies now face around training new recruits, with senior staff members opting to work from home, “contributing to a loss of on-the-job, experiential learning.”