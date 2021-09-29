Websummit boss claims former partners ‘covertly’ established rival investment fund

The company behind Paddy Cosgrave’s Web Summit has sued two of his former business partners amid allegations that the pair “covertly” set up a venture capital fund and have conspired to use the Web Summit brand to solicit funds from investors.

All the allegations have been strenuously denied.

In a complaint filed in San Francisco on September 14 by Manders Terrace– the Dublin-based company behind the Web Summit – it’s noted that in 2018 the firm established a venture capital fund called Amaranthine Fund I, along with Patrick Murphy and David Kelly.

Mr Murphy and Mr Kelly – who are now being sued by Manders Terrace – are the sole managing members of the venture capital fund. Web Summit made an initial $2m capital commitment to the fund, and was granted 30pc of its realised profits.

“Web Summit, Murphy and Kelly have operated the Fund since 2018—often referred to as ‘Web Summit’s Fund Amaranthine’—and the Fund has been tremendously successful, having made a number of high return investments in globally recognised start-ups,” the complaint notes.

“The success is a significant result of Web Summit and Mr Cosgrave’s critical contributions, providing access to investors and promising startup companies, a number of which have already seen large increases in their valuation,” it adds.

The complaint alleges that Mr Murphy and Mr Kelly “hatched” a plan to deceive Web Summit and Mr Cosgrave, and to “breach an agreement with them, and secretly establish a follow-on fund that improperly usurped Web Summit’s brand, resources and assets”.

“Kelly also abused his position of trust to Web Summit by concealing his and Murphy’s plan to usurp Web Summit’s brand, resources and assets,” it claims.

It’s claimed by Manders Terrace that the possibility of establishing a second, follow-on fund had been discussed previously.

“But when the time came to do so the parties were unable to agree on a number of critical business matters relating to that follow-on fund, including a more equitable sharing of the profits with Web Summit employees who had contributed greatly to the Fund’s success,” the complaint adds.

It further alleges that in April this year, the parties determined that regarding any future fund, Web Summit would retain all rights to utilise the Amaranthine name, Web Summit’s assets, resources, data, and intellectual property, “and Kelly and Murphy would have no such rights or interest”.

“Yet unbeknownst to Web Summit or Mr Cosgrave, Kelly and Murphy had been taking steps to covertly establish their own venture capital fund, market it to investors (including the Fund’s investors), and obtain binding commitments for certain of the Fund’s existing investors,” it alleges.

Manders Terrace further alleges that in May this year, “in an effort to further conceal their illicit fundraising and marketing activities”, Mr Kelly and Mr Murphy removed Mr Cosgrave and Web Summit from the fund’s management company and general partner.

In a statement to the ‘Irish Times’, a spokesman for Mr Kelly and Mr Murphy described the case as “meritless”.

“We will strongly defend our position,” he said.

The spokesman added that Mr Cosgrave and Web Summit were “one of the many contributors” to Amaranthine, and that the fund was founded and operated by Mr Mr Kelly and Mr Murphy as a standlone legal entity with third-party capital.

“Since the separation, Cosgrave has been intent on disrupting the lives and businesses of David and Patrick. Today’s [US court] filing is a culmination of this,” the spokesman told the newspaper.



