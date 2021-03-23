Webprint to take over Citywest site from INM

Cork based Webprint has agreed a deal to take over the former Independent News and Media (INM) printing plant at Citywest on the outskirts of Dublin.

INM stopped printing at Citywest in March 2020 following a decision to shift newspaper printing to the company's own Newry plant supplemented by work by Webprint in Cork.

The move had left INM still paying rent under the Citywest lease which is not due to break for a number of years.

However, INM told staff on Tuesday that agreement has been reached with the landlord of the Citywest site to surrender the remaining long-term lease commitments.

Webprint has in turn agreed a deal with the landlord for a new lease of the Citywest premises, and separately, INM will transfer the printing press assets to Webprint.

The move does not mean printing of INM titles, which include the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and Sunday World, will return to Citywest but it does enhance opportunities for further cooperation between Webprint and the company, INM's management said.

"We are glad the planned decommissioning of the press plant will not now go ahead and we wish Webprint every success with their future venture," the company told staff

Online Editors