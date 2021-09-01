| 13.3°C Dublin

‘Wearables for cows' firm Moocall makes a first profit for backers including Michael Smurfit

Moocall uses a sensor system that lets farmers know by text when a cow is about to calve

Moocall CEO Emmet Savage with the device which alerts the farmer when a cow is about to calve

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Moocall, the Irish company that developed a calving sensor alert system for cows, edged into profit last year for the first time.

The firm is backed by Michael Smurfit Snr and businessman Michael Stanley. Mr Stanley is a co-founder of Cairn Homes, where he is chief executive.

Moocall has received millions of euro in backing since its products were launched in 2014.

