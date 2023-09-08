Wealth gap between renters and homeowners makes mortgage relief ‘anti-poor’, says economic historian

Government figures have indicated a return of mortgage interest relief may be on the cards to combat interest rates surge

An economic historian has hit out at the Government’s consideration of reintroducing mortgage interest relief, pointing out the median net wealth of owner-occupiers is €300,000, versus €5,000 for renters.

Ciarán Casey, an economic historian with the University of Limerick, said the policy is unjustifiable given the wealth gap between the two cohorts.

“Mortgage interest relief is a blunt instrument. The households struggling tend to be those headed by a single parent, people with disabilities, or students. Not mortgage holders,” he told the Irish Independent.

“It would be hard to devise a more anti-poor way of giving money out than by giving it to people who have mortgages.”

Several Government figures, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Michael McGrath, have indicated the Government is considering the return of mortgage interest relief following the surge in interest rates over the last year.

No indication has yet been given of how this could work, or which mortgage holders would be eligible.

Sinn Féin, which has strongly pushed for the relief, has proposed it would be equivalent to 30pc of increased interest costs relative to June 2022 “for specific homeowners”, up to a maximum of €1,500 a year.

The party estimates this would cost the State approximately €400m per year.

Mr Casey said this would be a poor use of State funds, as homeowners tend to be much more wealthy than renters.

He pointed to figures published by the Central Statistics Office last year. It found that, as of 2020, median net wealth for owner-occupied households was €303,900, compared with just €5,300 value for rented households.

The CSO also found 91.6pc of those in the lowest net wealth group were renters, while just 8.2pc were owner-occupiers.

Mr Casey acknowledged the owner-occupier figures include both those who have mortgages and those who own homes outright. However, he said even with this in mind, mortgage holders still tend to be far better off.

“If you’re a recent buyer with a combined €50,000 deposit, you already have about 10 times the net wealth of a typical renting household,” he said.

Mr Casey said there was a stronger case to be made for a very narrow form of interest relief, targeted only at people who recently bought homes and have been affected by surging variable rates.

“However, the problem is you then reward people who are on variable rates. No one ever compensates those on fixed rates when variables are lower than fixed. So even from that perspective, it’s hard to justify,” he said.

“From an equity point of view, you would want to see measures instead to help people who have been trying to buy a home and are not able to.”