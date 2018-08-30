Isolde Goggin is looking to beef up her powers. The head of Ireland's competition watchdog wants to be able to tap phones, interview suspects in Garda custody, and issue civil fines to firms that break competition rules.

Isolde Goggin is looking to beef up her powers. The head of Ireland's competition watchdog wants to be able to tap phones, interview suspects in Garda custody, and issue civil fines to firms that break competition rules.

'We want to talk to firms not lie in the long grass waiting to catch them' - Ireland's competition watchdog boss

It's part of a strategy to strengthen an organisation - the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) - that is still in its infancy, born out of a merger of the old Competition Authority and National Consumer Agency almost four years ago.

A major area of priority now is the grocery sector. New regulations covering contracts between suppliers and retailers of a certain size came into effect in 2016 - and the CCPC is about to start inspections to make sure people are complying with their obligations.

"Grocery goods retailers above a certain threshold are supposed to have written contracts with their suppliers, and their suppliers are their immediate suppliers - it's the people they buy from, it's not necessarily the people further up the food chain," Ms Goggin says.

There are rules in place regarding what can and can't be in the contracts - charging suppliers for promotions or for certain kinds of spoilage for example. Annual reports are also due to be compiled.

"For the first year we were kind of setting the format of the annual reports, informing them of their requirements, getting them used to the idea of having contracts in the first place, and doing the reports. Now we're moving into an area of inspections.

"We're really trying to achieve compliance here. We're hoping that there's not going to be prosecutions but certainly that possibility is there if you find that people aren't compliant," Ms Goggin says.

Even leaving aside its day-to-day functions like merger clearance, monitoring the market for dangerous products, and providing consumer information, the CCPC has a lot on its plate.

Ongoing investigations include potential breaches of the law in the motor insurance, ticketing, and bagged cement sectors - and this with just 90 staff as of the end of 2017.

Another 14 have been recruited this year, with competitions in progress for 14 more jobs.

Read more: Watchdog plots raids on grocers in new crackdown

"You're never going to get the head of an agency to say they have enough staff, that's for sure. We're probably absorbing people as fast as we can at the moment. You get people in and they can't become immediately effective. They need to be trained up - they need to work with the more experienced people.

"Obviously if we had more people we could do more but we need to build up, we need to absorb the people into the organisation and train them up in the investigative and analytical skills," Ms Goggin says.

Additional staff will help the organisation get ready for the new powers, as and when they arrive.

Ms Goggin is looking to make the organisation more proactive, and less "inbox-driven". That means going out and doing more inspections off its own bat, rather than waiting for people to send in complaints.

The organisation had some decent wins in the courts in 2017 - with the first-ever conviction for bid-rigging (firms dividing up procurement contracts between them) and the first-ever custodial sentence imposed for the selling of a clocked car.

It suffered a reverse though in a long-running battle with CRH over an alleged abuse of a dominant position by CRH subsidiary Irish Cement, which CRH denied. CCPC investigators raided an Irish Cement factory in May 2015 - and a dispute arose over whether the CCPC was entitled to investigate some of the material that had been seized.

The row has wound its way through the courts - and last year the Supreme Court ruled in CRH's favour, saying some of the documents were unrelated to the business of Irish Cement and therefore could not be reviewed.

A new protocol for these searches has been put in place to avoid future problems, but a process of agreeing a procedure with CRH as to which documents can be investigated is still ongoing and, says Ms Goggin, could end up back in the courts.

Taking the legal route, whether it's for investigations like the CRH case or embarking on a bid-rigging prosecution, is very resource intensive. Battles have to be picked carefully. But if more tools and resources are made available, more victories become possible.

Take civil fines for example. At European level an effort to boost competition bodies' powers has been ongoing and a proposed directive looks set deliver to the CCPC the ability to fine companies itself, on the basis of the civil standard of proof (on the balance of probabilities). Criminal prosecution powers are fine for some competition offences like the operation of cartels, says Ms Goggin, but she believes the civil standard is more appropriate for others.

"That's particularly the case in abuse of dominance type cases, where it's not so much a question of an agreement [like one would see with a cartel], but of behaviour.

"How did this firm implement its pricing policies? What kind of rules did they put on their distributors? Did they take certain steps to try and freeze out competitors? Did they exploit consumers? That's much more a question of economic argument and you're going to have expert economic witnesses arguing with each other in court.

"It's just much more difficult to reach the criminal threshold where you're talking about behaviour that in some cases might be fine, but depending on the circumstances it might not."

If and when the European directive comes into force it needs to be transposed by the parliament here, meaning the ability to levy fines is still a couple of years away. That, says Ms Goggin, will give the CCPC time to make sure the body is ready to take on the power in terms of having fair procedures mechanisms in place.

It's looking to build on its capabilities when it comes to criminal cases as well, with the ability to conduct wire surveillance and interviews with suspects in Garda custody.

The power to question suspects exists in legislation already but needs a statutory instrument from the Department of Justice - the process of seeking that instrument will be kicked off shortly.

Another area the body is looking at is so-called 'gun-jumping' - completing a merger without notifying the CCPC, when the merger meets the notification threshold. A potential case of this cropped up last year.

"We're concerned about it because we found that some people are not necessarily getting fully up-to-date legal advice on what the thresholds are, what their obligations are.

"It's a serious issue for business because the problem with a merger that's not properly notified is that it's void - and that opens up a whole can of worms as regards everything that happened since it was purportedly put into effect. Are all their contracts valid?"

That said, the body does believe the thresholds for notifying a merger to the CCPC are too low - it puts out alerts when a merger has been notified and sometimes they concern a single petrol station. The Department of Business recently launched a consultation on this issue and the CCPC advocated increasing the notification thresholds. As things stand, if two or more of the companies involved in a merger have turnover of more than €3m it has to be notified. The same applies if the aggregate turnover of the companies involved is €50m. The CCPC wants those moved to €4m and €60m respectively.

The wheels turn slowly when it comes to policy changes though. For two years at least the body has been looking to put in place software analytics tools that would help identify suspicious patterns in public procurement, which would go a long way towards helping to crack down on any bid-rigging from firms involved in those processes. Progress now looks like its being made with various government bodies due to come together to get a sense of how it would work.

"It can be frustrating at times but if you plug away you do see results," Ms Goggin says, while pointing out that often the body is competing with large businesses with big budgets to spend on lobbying. "I suppose we see it that we're here for the long haul, so we're happy that if we do the work properly, we're not jumping on a bandwagon, we're not exploiting the populist thing of the moment - we're doing solid research, and we're making our recommendations based on good solid evidence and sound economic theory."

With Brexit looming, the body is anticipating further burdens on its resources. Big mergers which may previously have gone to Europe may end up in its lap, because if UK revenue is stripped out of a company's EU turnover, a merger may fall back through the threshold for EU determination. On the consumer side of the house, Brexit could also see more dodgy products ending up in Ireland.

"The UK is a part of a network of market surveillance authorities and we alert each other when there are dodgy products coming in. A lot of stuff destined for Ireland probably comes in at Felixstowe or Dover so much of it would get stopped automatically by them," Ms Goggin says.

"But then if they're not operating the EU product safety system it will come through to us, and there'll be a much greater increase in what we have to do there. So we know there'll be an increased workload and we're just trying to plan out with our department what the impact might be."

One area of priority in this regard is inspections on electronics shops, where fake chargers potentially present a fire risk. More proactive inspections are also likely for car sellers, regarding compliance with the rules on car mileage, and the ban on selling crashed vehicles.

But in all this talk about prosecutions and fines and inspections, Ms Goggin says carrot is important as well as stick. That's part of the strategy.

"We want to be looking forward and grasping issues as they come up, and even before they come up. We want to do a lot on compliance. When we have the resources we want to go out and talk to businesses rather than lying in the long grass waiting to catch them," Ms Goggin says.

It's part of her drive to create "an organisation with a lot of ambition to make a difference, and to deal with those areas of people's lives where competition and consumer problems are having an effect on them".

Indo Business