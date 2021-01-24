We must fix university funding if we want FDI to keep rolling in

IDA Ireland might be feeling a little bit "damned if they do, and damned if they don't" when it comes to the kinds of foreign direct investment projects the agency goes after.

An agency report compiled by the OECD rightly highlighted the success of Ireland's FDI policies and the agency most responsible for making the investments happen.

But it also pointed to a higher concentration risk in the number of sectors represented in the mix and the location of the parent companies. In other words, we are too dependent on the likes of tech and pharma, especially from the US. American firms account for 70pc of inward FDI stock.

In the old days of the 1980s and early 1990s Ireland went after everything it could get by way of sector and country of origin. Naturally, the IDA did better in the US.

But once full employment was reached at the end of the 1990s, for the first time in the history of the state, IDA Ireland needed to refine its strategy. It wasn't so much about getting as many jobs into the country as possible, but more about higher-end jobs in targeted sectors.

This too was a very successful policy until the global financial crash of 2008 when the approach had to be tweaked again. Since the crash, Ireland has done very well in attracting service sector jobs, which tend to purchase less from indigenous Irish firms. The multinational sector has helped to revive the country's economic fortunes in the last 10 years and multinational-led export growth is also supporting jobs through the Covid crisis.

Nevertheless there are real risks highlighted in this report. We simply can't go after every project in every sector from every country. A streamlined approach is better, but we could do with making more progress in attracting investment from other countries. After a very slow start in Chinese FDI, we have seen some real investment there.

The UK has placed itself at a clear disadvantage because of Brexit when it comes to inward investment to access the EU market. Ireland needs to capitalise on that, especially given the enormous track record the UK has had in attracting projects in the past.

But perhaps the biggest challenges lie not within the FDI sector but in leveraging FDI success to achieve better outcomes among indigenous Irish firms.

FDI companies in the state spend about 24pc of their output trading with local businesses, compared to the 41pc average across the OECD area. This figure does not take into account other small advanced economies where we fare a little better. If a major multinational wants to procure large-scale services it will have better choice from more qualifying companies in bigger countries like Germany, the UK or France.

However, more could be done to get these foreign affiliates to buy locally, and to encourage indigenous firms to sell them more too.

Global-supply chains and procurement policies are partially to blame, as they affect the sourcing of products and services to big corporations. Ireland's switch to more services-based FDI has also possibly held us back in this regard, given that manufacturers tend to buy more locally.

Yet, services like tech and communications have been huge growth areas in foreign direct investment. If anything IDA Ireland has bagged the right clients at the right time.

The other big concern is around research and development (R&D). Irish companies spend more on R&D in general, while Irish agencies need to convince foreign firms to do more here.

The OECD study found that foreign affiliates received 80pc of all patents granted in Ireland between 2006 and 2016. However, foreign affiliates are less likely to engage in R&D activities in Ireland compared to domestic firms.

According to the report this explains how "more than half of all researchers associated with patents granted to firms based in Ireland, are themselves located outside of Ireland".

So patents are being registered in Ireland by multinationals derived from research conducted by their employees outside the country. Meanwhile, Irish firms are conducting R&D in Ireland but need to do more.

Patents and FDI are often largely about tax regimes, as we know very well in this country. But another factor in convincing multinationals and domestic firms to do more R&D here is education.

Unless the government can fix what is a broken third level education funding model, our universities will look more like industrial conveyor belts for ever larger numbers of mediocre undergraduates.

Recommendations on how to fix third-level funding in the Cassells Report have been sitting around gathering dust for several years now, as successive governments have shirked the hard choices in fixing the problem.

Heraty and Carroll strike again

There is an old saying that 'money makes money'. If you have plenty of money it is a lot easier to make more. While true, it doesn't take account of the fact that you still have to find the right opportunities, take a risk and get your timing right.

A classic case of this is Anne Heraty and her husband Paul Carroll, who have agreed a sale of Trinity Care nursing and care home group, in which they have a 70pc shareholding.

Having money allowed them to buy a majority stake in the business after it went into receivership in 2011.

The group, one of the largest on the east coast of Ireland, was originally part of the investment group owned by property developer Terry Devey.

Heraty and Carroll backed the purchase of the company which was led by the chief executive of the business Keith Robinson. He still holds a 30pc stake.

The sale appears to be in two parts. Belgian property company Cofinimmo is buying seven of the properties while the Spanish operator of the homes has bought the Trinity Care Group, the firm that operates the homes.

The Belgian deal is worth €93m, which combined with the operator deal puts Heraty and Carroll in line for an estimated €100m payday. It took just nine years for them to make €100m on a business investment that someone else ran.

The sale comes in the same week the High Court approved the disposal of their CPL Resources recruitment group to Japanese buyer for €318m. This transaction will provide a €110m payday for the couple.

Choose from Iseq's slim pickings

The sale of CPL Resources marks the exit of another company from the Irish exchange. This comes as Aryzta said it would be dropping its Irish listing as its Irish shareholder base is now very small and activity on the Swiss Stock Exchange has long been the driver of liquidity.

The Dublin-based head of large cap European equities at asset manager Amundi said this week that investors tracking the Iseq index are essentially buying only six names.

Fabio Di Giansante believes this leads to risks if one or two of these run into difficulty. He acknowledged the performance of those stocks and pointed out that they are exposed to mega trends such as the green agenda. And Dublin has been very good for several IPOs in recent years.

But he has a point when you look at the most active stocks list from last Thursday. Number one was Irish Continental Group with 3.7m shares traded.

AIB was next with three million shares and next came Hibernia Reit with 1.2m.