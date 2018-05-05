Revolut has challenged the fintech industry to actively address gender imbalance with the launch of free coding classes for women.

'We don't just talk a good game' - Revolut launches free coding classes for women as its workforce grows

Leading engineers from the tech firm will teach the monthly night classes, which may increase in frequency after beta testing, at Revolut's new office at Canary Wharf in London.

The digital banking alternative currently serves more than 100,000 customers in Ireland, with 40pc using Revolut as their primary spending card at home and abroad. Chief executive Nikolay Storonsky said that he hopes their action will inspire similar activity across the fintech space.

"While a lot of tech companies talk a good game about how important gender balance is to them, we’ve identified our own imbalance within our engineering teams and are taking action ourselves to help tackle this issue," he said. The company recently announced that it raised a further $250m (€205m), increasing its value five-fold to $1.7bn in less than a year.

Among the investors is Dublin-listed Draper Esprit, which announced an investment of up to $16.5m (€13.5m) in the company. The tech company plans to use the capital to expand globally, and increase its workforce from 350 to 800 employees by year end.

Revolut are moving into their new office early June and expect the first trial classes to begin mid-June. Spokesperson Chad West said that they have already been "inundated" with calls and emails from women interested in taking up the classes.

"There are a lot of women who are looking to pivot into engineering but they don't have the funds or the time to facilitate that career change," he told Independent.ie.

"We're not political at all...but we do identify that as you scale you have to set an example for smaller companies.

"We hopes this sparks a trend for other firms to follow suit. We've seen the demand and we alone can't cope with it all."

Online Editors