‘We are pushing ahead all day, every day’ – Brothers behind flooring specialist Matt Britton ready to go international

Matt and Craig Britton have grown their flooring brand into a national player. They feel the time is right for Matt Britton to spread its wings.

Entrepreneurs Matt and Craig Britton, the pair of brothers behind Irish flooring specialist brand Matt Britton, might be a long way away from their days as Bray-based carpet fitters, but they still aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves.

Walking into the company’s store in Kilcoole, Co Wicklow, sales director and co-founder Craig is out on the floor with two clients showing off the latest range of hardwood floors.

As Matt waits for his brother to finish serving the clients, he comments on the always busy nature of the business ahead of the pair’s departure to London for back-to-back meetings and site visits with some interesting industry people.

The hectic schedule for the rest of the week doesn’t put managing director and fellow co-founder Matt or his brother off. Both are well-versed in hard work.

‘When Covid came, 80pc of companies retracted. But we pushed forward’

Matt left school at 14 to become a carpet fitter and then, alongside his brother, set up the Matt Britton business – named after the elder of the two brothers – in 1997. From the days of that first shop in Bray, the pair now have five outlets in total, employing over 40 staff, with the company recording revenue of over €9.3m and an operating profit of over €673,500.

“Our parents instilled a good work ethic into us,” says Matt. “Work was second nature to us, always. Even now, Craig and I are trying to instil that work ethic further. I am a firm believer that hard work will get you anywhere”.

That work ethic is going to come in handy for the brothers, as a big move across the Irish Sea is on the horizon for Matt Britton.

The brothers are heading to London to meet with industry experts and some of the UK’s top interior designers ahead of setting up their first store in the UK capital. The plan is for it to open its doors within six months.

The move is all part of the brothers’ ambition to hit sales of €20m – something they would be unable to do if they focused on the Irish market alone.

“It is a very important trip,” says Craig, having finished his client meeting. “We are going to look at the market thoroughly.

“Once the right doors have opened up, you need to put in a high-end showroom there. That is what is required.”

“We feel we are ready to service London,” adds Matt. “The demand is there.”

‘Over 30pc of our business is with interior designers and architects’

​Matt Britton has been on a journey in recent years, with Matt and Craig both eager to implement a new strategy.

In recent years, the firm moved away from its contract business, which supplied flooring and carpets to housing developments. It now focuses on its medium- to high-end retail business, furnishing customers and clients like interior designers with hardwood flooring, carpets, and rugs.

The decision involved an investment of €600,000 into a manufacturing hub in Gorey, Co Wexford, for its hardwood flooring. With business up 25pc and the hit to revenue from walking away from the contract business already recovered, Matt and Craig feel the move has worked.

Craig says part of the inspiration to change tack was when the brothers spotted a gap in the Irish market to manufacture hardwood flooring here.

“We have our two main sources of revenue – retail, and interior designers,” Craig says. “We are a niche market. Our five stores are performing really well.

“There has been a massive shift in our brand in the last seven to eight years. That shift is a move to the high-end. That is allowing us to develop our interior design and architect business. Over 30pc of our business is interior designers and architects.”

Part of the move into the higher end of the market was influenced by Covid, with the well-publicised pandemic boom in interior design spending providing Matt Britton with confidence. Matt recognises that the boom in spending during the pandemic has remained high for the business in the time since lockdowns ended. However, he says only some in the sector are still benefitting.

“I’ll be honest, I think if you look at it, certain parts are finding it tough at the moment,” says Matt. “People weren’t going out, so they looked at investing in their homes.

Matt and Craig Britton in their Kilcoole shop. Photo: Frank McGrath

“We are very lucky. We have an incredible product. We feel we have the best supply chain in Europe. It has given us an edge in the marketplace. Hardwood is now 50pc of our revenue. Before the manufacturing plant, we did not feel in control of our finish – now we do.”

“We’ve gained huge market share overnight,” adds Craig. “That’s because we have control.”

With the current economic climate rocky, many of Matt Britton’s competitors have kept their hands in their pockets, claims Craig. Instead of retrenching, he adds they decided to push on and invest in growth.

“When things start to tighten, people keep their hands in their pockets,” says Craig. “Instead of investing €5,000 a month in their marketing, they say they’ll bring that down or not market.

“We have been solid and incredibly aggressive instead. That has kept us way ahead of the game.

“You have got to keep in the forefront,” he adds. “We are pushing ahead all day, every day.”

The Britton brothers are “proudly” from Bray. Matt shares that he had been working on the local milk float since he was nine.

At 14, Matt took up a position with his uncle Ritchie as a carpet fitter with Kinsella Interiors in Bray. It was just supposed to be for the summer, but he never returned to school.

“It was a bit of a struggle with my parents,” he admits. “I did some night classes and that sort of thing.”

Matt became an apprentice carpet fitter for four years, qualifying at the age of 18 while he was also playing semi-professional football for Dundalk in the League of Ireland.

There was an itch that Matt couldn’t scratch, however. He wanted to work for himself.

“I borrowed my mum and dad’s car, renting a roof rack from an Autocare in Stillorgan.”

With Matt working for himself, Craig left school and became his first apprentice.

When Matt was 23, he was playing with Shamrock Rovers and doing well. The two brothers were working in Kilquade, Co Wicklow, in the house of a retired businessman when he said they should set up their own shop.

The brothers spoke with their dad, who owned a haulage business at the time, and he recommended they go 50/50 and set up their own shop.

In 1997, Matt and Craig opened the first Matt Britton store in Bray. The company rapidly went from strength to strength, but Matt and Craig knew more needed to be done. They initially bought from wholesalers but decided to pursue their carpets from the source.

“We grew it from that first shop to about nine or ten stores,” Matt says. “We served all ends of the market.”

The business model over Matt Britton’s first 15 years up until the recession was the need to have almost 30, 40, 50 stores spread across “every high street” to pick up as much market share as possible.

The recession of 2008 was a challenging period for the business, says Matt, with things getting tight. A friend through football managed to set Matt Britton up with an opportunity to fit-out offices in the UK and Ireland for telecommunications company Verizon.

“That was the toughest period for us,” Matt says. “We had to work our way through it.”

However, around 10 years ago, the pair realised they wanted to focus on the higher end of the market. That meant no longer being “all things to all people”.

“We relooked at the business plan for a long time. We studied it inside out. We decided to see out certain leases, because we had the vision to do what we’re doing now.

“We want the clients to want to travel to a Matt Britton store because they know the quality is here. That is happening now.”

Craig says he is currently happy with the number of stores in Ireland, although he could be tempted to add one more.

The lessons of the recession have stood Matt Britton well, says Matt. The brothers learned the importance of developing a solid supply chain, analysing numbers and keeping debt low.

“We are a much better-equipped organisation now,” Matt says.

The pandemic was another shock for Matt Britton, but Craig says the decision not to sit still was crucial.

“I firmly believe that we are in the marketplace we are in now partly because of that. When Covid came, 80pc of companies retracted. But we pushed forward.

Vogue Williams is among their famous clients

“It gave us time to get the foundations in place, get everything in line, and get a better supply chain in place.”

The interior market, especially for flooring, is incredibly competitive. Craig and Matt feel the manufacturing plant in Gorey, opened in 2021, gives Matt Britton an edge over the rest thanks to the control that it brings. The plan to invest in that plant had long been in the ether, but the pandemic boom gave the brothers the confidence to push ahead.

The plant has helped Matt Britton elevate into the upper end of the market, now counting celebrity clients in Ireland and the UK. Matt shares that one set of famous clients was Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews, who got flooring from Matt Britton for their home in the UK.

Williams was impressed with the brand, even offering to be the DJ for the day whenever they decide to open in London, Matt says with a laugh.

With a big week exploring the London market ahead, Matt and Craig reflect on the business journey and share their joint optimism for the future.

“When we are analysing the data coming in from the market,” says Matt, “we can see that the market wants the product.

“When you have top designers in Ireland and London shipping in your product, that has to give you confidence.”

Matt and Craig Britton. Photo: Frank McGrath

Curriculum Vitae

​Names: Matt and Craig Britton

​Ages: Matt is 49 and Craig is 45

Education: St. Kilian’s Community School, Bray, Co Wicklow

Positions: Matt is the managing director of Matt Britton. Craig is the sales director. Both are co-founders of the business.​

From: Bray, Co Wicklow

​Lives: Matt – Newcastle, Co Wicklow. Craig – Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow

Favourite hobby: Matt: soccer. Craig: running marathons and ultra-marathons.

Business lessons

What is the best piece of business advice you have ever received?

​Matt: “People would be the one. Try and employ people that are better than yourself.”