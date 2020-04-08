| 3.4°C Dublin

'We all had a sleepless night waiting for the full list of essential stores'

Maxi Zoo's Noelle Long on keeping its 20 outlets open through the crisis

Grateful: Noelle Long is Maxi Zoo&rsquo;s national manager for purchasing and marketing Expand
Tough calls: Maxi Zoo has been unable to sell pets during the lockdown Expand

Shawn Pogatchnik

Unlike most retailers, Maxi Zoo remains open for business today - but the Covid-19 crisis has placed an unlikely restriction on its operations.

The one thing that Ireland's biggest pet store chain won't sell right now is pets.

It's an irony on the mind of Noelle Long, Maxi Zoo's national manager for purchasing and marketing.