Wayflyer renews $300m debt line with JP Morgan

Wayflyer has renewed a $300m ($298m) debt line with JP Morgan in a move that will allow the tech firm to continue to support e-commerce merchants globally.

The fintech provides unsecured credit to online retailers in exchange for an upfront fee and a portion of the sales.

The renewal comes a year after Wayflyer first secured the debt financing from JPMorgan.

Wayflyer has provided over $2bn in funding to more than 3,000 businesses since it was founded in 2019. Around 60pc of this was deployed in the past year, with Wayflyer currently supporting companies operates in 12 markets.

Wayflyer also pointed to the importance of start-up funding following recent challenges in the banking and fintech sectors.

In March, the company pledged almost $2bn in short-term working capital for digital start-ups following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

“Now more than ever, ambitious e-commerce businesses need the support of trusted partners to fulfill their growth potential. Despite the global macroeconomic headwinds of the last 12 months, there is still a huge market opportunity for online merchants, with revenues for US online retail hitting $1trn for the first time in 2022,” co-founder and chief executive Aidan Corbett said today.

He added that the renewal of the debt line offers “a huge boost in a market where other providers are losing their access to credit.”

"Particularly in today’s environment, with the liquidity gap for SMEs estimated to have grown to over $2 trillion, continuity of funding from trusted and reliable providers is key,” JP Morgan’s James Fraser said.

Wayflyer became one of few Irish tech unicorns last February when it raised $150m in a funding round.

However, in November 2022, the company said it would cut 40pc of jobs worldwide, including 70 in Dublin.

At the time, the fintech said it tried to do “too much, too soon” and was facing a “challenging macroeconomic environment.”