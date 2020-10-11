| 6.4°C Dublin

Wave of insolvencies inevitable as SMEs lean on supports

Samantha McCaughren

Covid has seen many small business owners struggle to keep their firms afloat Expand

News that the economy is doing better than expected will mean little to lots of small companies around the country, especially those jolted back into Level 3 over the past week.

The harsh reality is that many businesses just don't know how they will survive the unpredictable nature of Covid-19. Will periods of restriction last months or years? How often will restrictions be imposed? How severe will they be? And how are customers going to react?

Some companies are still just managing but are doing so only with Government supports. Earlier this year, Declan de Lacy, a restructuring partner with PKF O'Connor, Leddy & Holmes predicted that 2020 would be a record year for insolvent liquidations, forecasting that over 1,000 companies would be forced to wind up when Covid cash flow problems finally caught up with firms.