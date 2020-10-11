Wave of insolvencies inevitable as SMEs lean on supports

News that the economy is doing better than expected will mean little to lots of small companies around the country, especially those jolted back into Level 3 over the past week.

The harsh reality is that many businesses just don't know how they will survive the unpredictable nature of Covid-19. Will periods of restriction last months or years? How often will restrictions be imposed? How severe will they be? And how are customers going to react?

Some companies are still just managing but are doing so only with Government supports. Earlier this year, Declan de Lacy, a restructuring partner with PKF O'Connor, Leddy & Holmes predicted that 2020 would be a record year for insolvent liquidations, forecasting that over 1,000 companies would be forced to wind up when Covid cash flow problems finally caught up with firms.

But that expected surge in liquidations has not materialised - it is being staved off by a raft of Government supports and other forbearance measures.

In fact, we are now on track for the lowest number of insolvent liquidations since the height of the boom in 2007.

There have been 336 such liquidations this year with just 28 last month. In March, before Covid kicked in, there were 47.

De Lacy says: "This is counter-intuitive coming off the back of two quarters of economic contraction and with the Central Bank reporting that 20pc of SME loans are on payment breaks and 16pc of SME's are in serious financial distress."

Normally in a times of financial difficulty the number of insolvent liquidations increases rapidly.

But this time around the opposite has happened due to the unprecedented support being provided by the State and the banking system to SMEs.

These supports will begin to peter out.

"The State cannot indefinitely continue to provide these supports," says de Lacy.

"The introduction in September of a requirement for tax clearance to avail of payroll supports is likely to affect some employers whose tax affairs are not in order. In addition to this, the opportunity to warehouse current Vat and PAYE debt is coming to an end in November. Additionally, landlords are no longer restrained from forfeiting the leases of tenants who are in arrears. The combined effect of these changes alone is likely to increase the number of insolvent liquidations," he added.

De Lacy still expects a surge in the number of insolvent companies being wound-up. It is just a matter of when.

Goodbody on the block again

The process to find a buyer for Goodbody has kicked off once again in the last couple of weeks after its second mooted deal with a Chinese buyer came to naught in the summer.

I understand that the underbidders from the last time around are playing it cool.

Irish Life has been on its own low-key acquisition trail, quietly building up its business buying the likes of independent financial services consultancy firm, Acumen & Trust in 2019, among others.

It is not showing any interest in Goodbody at the moment, according to sources.

If Goodbody decided to hive off its capital markets division and to sell wealth management separately - an option that was explored last year - it is possible that Irish Life's interest could be reignited.

Davy likewise is happy to sit back and watch from the sidelines, for now at least.

There is also no way that Irish Life or Davy would entertain a price tag of anything like the €155m agreed with the previous buyer.

AIB - which is largely owned by the State - has been tipped as an enthusiastic suitor in this current attempt to sell the firm, which is 51pc owned by Kerry-based financial services group Fexco. The rest is owned by senior management at Goodbody.

But it is hard to believe that the Department of Finance would look favourably on such a move by the bank at a time when AIB will have to focus on its role in building Ireland Inc back up after the Covid-19 fallout.

The fact that AIB sold Goodbody to Fexco and management for €24m in 2010 would make any likely price tag - even one substantially lower than €155m - difficult for the public to swallow.

A management buyout (MBO), as suggested in the Irish Independent back in July, looks like an increasingly appealing option.

The downside here is that older senior Goodbody executives hold most of the company stock and are not keen to roll over their holding for another five years or so.

Still, some observers believe this may be the best way to settle uncertainty over Goodbody's future ownership.