Waterland targets €100m of further investment as MTM Engineering deal set to close

Waterland Private Equity says it has €100m and potentially more of equity available to buy and fund expansion of Irish business in the next year to 18 months.

The European investment group’s managing director in Ireland, Laura Dillon, said the capital available will support a mix of new investments and bolt-on acquisitions for portfolio companies.

The higher interest rate environment is not a barrier to capital for the right businesses, she said, but will make a more challenging environment that will test companies but it won’t necessarily be negative for all.

“There is a lot of turbulence but that is a good time to take calculated risks,” she said.

Waterland’s core focus in Ireland is targeting acquisitions of majority stakes in Irish business with incumbent management where it sees strong scope to scale up their operations through internationalisation including acquisitions supported by fresh investment and by tapping into the private equity firm’s international network and deal making skills – a strategy dubbed ‘buy-and-build’.

Waterland’s latest acquisition here was a deal last month for a majority stake in Meath-based data centre services company MTM Engineering which is understood to be worth around €30m. That deal is expected to close on Thursday following competition clearance, Ms Dillon said.

Waterland’s other deals here include the Silver Stream Healthcare Group, bought in 2019 and now one of the country’s biggest nursing homes which operates with significant recent expansion including newly developed care homes in Dundalk, Co Louth, Duleek, Co Meath and Riverstick in Cork.

Waterland’s other investments here include buying family owned Writech, a 40-year-old Mullingar-based provider of fire protection systems to blue chip companies bought last year and since expanded through the acquisitions of Ce Sprinkler, a Swedish fire protection business and Compco Fire Systems, a UK provider of automatic fire suppression systems.

Waterland’s other Irish deals include Textile Recycling International and Cawood Scientific which provides analytical testing and sampling services in Ireland via its Sci-Tech subsidiary.