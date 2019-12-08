Waterford firm strikes €135m US distilling deal

Waterford-based Specialist Nutrition has secured a five-year deal worth €135m to supply by-products from a US ethanol plant as sustainable feed to farmers in New York.

Waterford-based Specialist Nutrition has secured a five-year deal worth €135m to supply by-products from a US ethanol plant as sustainable feed to farmers in New York.

Part of the Arvum Group, Specialist Nutrition is a leading international expert in turning co-products generated by the distilling, brewing and biofuel industries into sustainable animal feed.

The latest deal with Attis Industries will see the company establish a US base in Syracuse in upstate New York. It will market and distribute 500,000 tonnes of feed annually into the state's dairy farming sector from a nearby corn ethanol plant based in Fulton.

Attis sees the agreement to market the wet cake and syrup co-product streams into speciality feed applications as the first step in transforming the Fulton facility into the world's premier green-tech campus.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In