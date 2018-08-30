Watchdog plots raids on grocers in new crackdown

Ireland's competition watchdog is to start raiding operators in the grocery sector to ensure compliance with new regulations that tighten-up relationships with wholesalers and suppliers.

The regulations came into force in April 2016, are designed to boost transparency and certainty in dealings between supermarkets and suppliers.

They apply to entities that on their own, or as part of a group, have a worldwide turnover of €50m or more.

The regulation puts rules in place regarding what can and can't be in wholesale contracts - for example, charging suppliers for promotions or for failing to complete a contract for reasons beyond the outlets or suppliers' control is banned.

The rules also require written contracts to be in place, and annual reports to be submitted to the watchdog, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

"For the first year we were kind of setting the format of the annual reports, informing [businesses] of their requirements, getting them used to the idea of having contracts in the first place, and doing the reports. "Now we're moving into an area of inspections," said chairwoman Isolde Goggin.

"We're really trying to achieve compliance here. We're hoping that there's not going to be prosecutions but certainly that possibility is there if you find that people aren't compliant."

The organisation is looking to increase its powers in a number of areas.

It wants the ability to question suspects in garda custody, and also the ability to tap phones as an effort to stamp out cartels - agreements between businesses to restrict competition.

Legislation already provides the power to question suspects but a statutory instrument is required to bring it into effect.

The process to get that instrument is due to kick off shortly. It wants the ability to issue fines for some breaches of competition law on the basis of the civil standard of proof (the balance of probabilities).

Other priorities include tackling so-called 'gun-jumping' - bringing a merger into effect without notifying the CCPC, when the merger meets the threshold for such a notification.

"We're concerned about it because we found that some people are not necessarily getting fully up-to-date legal advice on what the thresholds are, what their obligations are," Ms Goggin said.

"It's a serious issue for business because the problem with a merger that's not properly notified is that it's void - and that opens up a whole can of worms as regards everything that happened since it was purportedly put into effect. Are all their contracts valid?"

The CCPC is still negotiating with CRH about a procedure for reviewing material seized from the cement-maker's subsidiary Irish Cement in 2015.

The raid came as part of an investigation into an alleged abuse of a dominant position in the bagged cement sector by Irish Cement, which CRH denied. A dispute arose over whether the CCPC was entitled to investigate some of the material that had been seized.

The Supreme Court ruled in CRH's favour, saying some of the documents were unrelated to the business of Irish Cement and therefore could not be reviewed.

A new protocol for these searches has been put in place to avoid future problems, but a process of agreeing a procedure with CRH as to which documents can be investigated is still ongoing and, says Ms Goggin, could end up back in the courts.

