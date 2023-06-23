Watchdog launches full investigation into Dawn Meats’ proposed takeover of Kildare Chilling

The competition watchdog has decided to carry out a full investigation into Dawn Meats’ bid for beef and lamb processor Kildare Chilling.

The deal was originally announced in February of this year.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) will now launch a full Phase 2 investigation into the proposed acquisition in order to establish if the deal would lead to “a substantial lessening of competition in the State.”

This follows an extended Phase 1 review period which commenced in February when the CCPC was first notified of the proposed acquisition.

During this phase, the commission asked third parties to provide submissions, with the CCPC typically having 30 working days to make a determination.

However, the CCPC requested further information on the review into the takeover on March 20, with information received for Phase 1 on May 12.

A final decision on the deal could take up to 135 days, according to the CCPC. Third parties are being asked to make submissions before July 14.

The CCPC is set to publish its Phase 1 determination within 60 working days after allowing the parties the opportunity to request that confidential information be removed from the published version.

Waterford-based Dawn Meats was founded in 1980 and now has around €2.5bn in annual revenues. It employs over 8,000 people in 12 countries.

The company’s activities include slaughtering, deboning and further processing of meat products. It operates seven sites across Ireland, with a particular focus on beef processing.

Kildare Chilling operates a single site in Kildare town, slaughtering and deboning cattle and sheep. It markets its meat products under the Kildara and Heritage town brands.