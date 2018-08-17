The former members club Residence, facing onto St Stephen's Green square, is throwing its doors open for guests under the new moniker The Grayson next week.

The former members club Residence, facing onto St Stephen's Green square, is throwing its doors open for guests under the new moniker The Grayson next week.

WATCH: Take a tour inside Dublin's newest venue The Grayson - where everyone's invited to the party

Press Up Entertainment Group, which acquired the venue in January for an undisclosed sum, said they were giving the iconic townhouse "back to the public".

The rapidly expanding group, owned by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan, pumped "a significant amount of money" into the refurbishment of the Georgian building.

And the finished product, in line with the decor standard of Press Up's other hotspots like Sophie’s, Roberta’s and the Stella cinema, doesn't disappoint.

Those familiar with the beautiful building will recognise that the original features have been protected, but highlighted with an injection of light and colour.

The original ivy-covered facade that ran the height of the red-bricked building has now been completely cut back to vine, allowing more light in and more for the visitor to look out at.

Italian marbles, parquet wooden floors, and brass are stand-out features that can be seen throughout the upper and lower floors, bars, and even in the bathrooms.

While dining areas are available on the ground and two upper floors, for lunch and dinner, it is perhaps the atrium area towards the rear of the building that may prove most popular.

The glass ceiling covered bar area, leading to an open topped terrace and smoking area, will most likely compete with the unique tiny cubby areas dotted across the floors for late night sitting.

A restored winding mahogany staircase, a welcome pop of colour on the top floor, and art from the likes of Phillip Allen, Mark Francis, David Godbold and Callum Innes complete the new look.

While more formal dining areas are located on the upper floors of The Grayson, and a private events space made available during the day at basement level, the ground floor is strictly walk-in only.

Furthermore, from 10pm on Thursdays through to Saturdays, the basement and ground floor are transformed into music and drinks areas to accommodate all.

James Gibbons, who takes the reins as general manager of the venue, is adamant on expressing that exclusivity is not an issue - despite the lush surrounding - and "there’s something for everyone here".

Moving from Sophie’s at The Dean, head chef Jacson Reboli, with a team of 12-14 chefs, will be implementing the hearty - but diverse - menu he spent the last six months putting together.

Meanwhile, the bar team is headed up by Marius Nitu, who curated a cocktail menu "mainly designed with classics in mind, we have taken them forward with modern new twists to suit everyone's palate".

The Grayson will be open to the public next Thursday, August 23, but a soft opening comes in the form of one wedding reception, booked with the former owners, this Saturday.

Online Editors