Watch: First Look at the new choco-licious Afternoon Tea at Brown Thomas

Brown Thomas has just unveiled its new afternoon tea offering - and it's a chocolate lover's dream.

As the name suggests, the sweet treats served at the Godiva Afternoon Tea experience are brought by the Belgian chocolatier.

Chocolate chip scones, white chocolate and pistachio pearls, chocolate and raspberry truffles, white chocolate crème brulèe and lemon meringue tartlets are just some of the indulgences available on the menu for the inhaling. For the savoury bites, well known chef Johnnie Cooke - behind The Restaurant at the Grafton Street store - has built a high tea option to make you drool.

The selection includes avocado and shrimp bruschetta, Medjool dates with crozier blue goat's cheese and walnuts with Godiva cocoa dust and Caprese tomato with buffalo mozzarella and basil crostini.

While the experience is available every afternoon from 3pm to 6pm, a cheeky champagne can be added for the special occasions (or just because!) Bubbles from Veuve Clicquot for afternoon tea are priced at €47.50 upwards but you can get it by the glass - or bottle - too.

But every good thing must come to an end and this experience is only served on BT's third level until April 1. Isn't pay day coming up?

