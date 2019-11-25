Waste management firm to expand in seven more cities

Kollect intends to expand services in seven UK cities following the Waterford waste management firm's flotation on the Stockholm stock exchange.

Kollect intends to expand services in seven UK cities following the Waterford waste management firm's flotation on the Stockholm stock exchange.

Its planned December 19 initial public offering - first reported on Wednesday by the Irish Independent - values Kollect at around €4.7m, of which around half will be offered to investors.

So far, Kollect has published its IPO prospectus only in Swedish and details its planned offering in Swedish krona, not euro. It says investors will be asked to register interest starting today and running through December 10.

Kollect seeks to sell a minimum of 1,785,713 shares at 14 krona (€1.32) each to a total value of 24.6m krona (€2.3m). But if demand is sufficient, it could sell additional shares and increase the total flotation value to 28.75m krona (€2.7m).

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In